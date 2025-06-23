Carlos Alcaraz gives his take on who has the better hair between him and Carlos Sainz

Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz believed that Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz had the better hair between the two Spaniards. The former Ferrari driver is admired by fans and drivers alike for many reasons in the sport ever since he made his debut on the grid in 2015.

Initially, Sainz was considered one of the more underrated drivers, but since his stint with the Italian team from 2021 to 2024, he has displayed his immense talent behind the wheel. The four-time F1 race winner not only caught everyone's eye with his driving skills but also with his good looks during his time at the Maranello-based outfit.

Owing to his strong genes and Latin personality, Carlos Sainz has amassed a lot of followers on the basis of his looks, with many in the sport especially complimenting his hair.

After winning the 2025 Queens Championship in London, the World No. 2 was asked by F1 content creator Lizzie Macintosh to pick who had the better hair between him and his fellow Spaniard, to which Carlos Alcaraz had no hesitation in choosing the 30-year-old, saying:

"Noooooooo! Carlos Sainz, for sure, I can’t compete with him!”

Sainz also recently became the global ambassador of the popular brand L'Oréal Paris and attended the iconic Cannes Film Festival last month along with other ambassadors of the brand.

Carlos Sainz chimes in on his partnership with L'Oréal Paris

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that his collaboration with L'Oréal Paris made "perfect sense" after he pitched the idea to his management team.

As per Coveteur, the Spanish driver delved into the compliments he received for his hair and said:

“It makes perfect sense. I think even L’Oréal was surprised by how much F1 fans were invested in my hair. If there wouldn’t have been anyone telling me I have good hair, I wouldn’t have realized it. I’ve had the same hairstyle since I was a kid. Always pretty long, always pushing it back with my hand."

"Then I started seeing all these videos online—people talking about my hair—and I was like, huh. I said, it would be great if we could get a partnership with a brand like L’Oréal Paris. The moment we started talking, everything happened super quickly."

Sainz also spoke about the reaction of his friends and family to the L'Oréal Paris partnership, adding:

"They knew I was doing something with L’Oréal, but they didn’t know the scale of it. Suddenly, I’m at home in Madrid, and people are sending me pictures—billboards all over the city with my face. They were honestly very excited. It was a fun reaction.”

Over the past 18 months, Carlos Sainz's popularity has grown by leaps and bounds, and he has attracted a lot of sponsors such as Estrella Galicia 0.0, Santander, and Richard Mille, to name a few.

