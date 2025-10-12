Carlos Miquel says Fernando Alonso holds the fate of Max Verstappen’s Aston Martin move in 2027

Spanish journalist Carlos Miquel suggested that Fernando Alonso’s future at Aston Martin could determine whether Max Verstappen even considers a switch to the Silverstone-based team in 2027.

With F1’s technical reset coming in 2026 and teams reshaping accordingly, the window for a headline summer swap may hinge less on public rumors and more on Alonso’s own call about his career. If Aston Martin starts 2026 as a genuine front-runner, the question of who drives for them in 2027 becomes far more complicated.

Red Bull’s recent return to form has made the issue more urgent. After a midseason dip, the team has rebounded with upgrades that produced wins at Monza and Baku and a P2 in Singapore, keeping Verstappen squarely in the title fight. However, the 2026 rule change resets the championship order and opens up opportunities for teams that get their interpretation and infrastructure right.

That is precisely what Aston Martin’s owner Lawrence Stroll has been building toward with a new factory, a fresh wind tunnel, the recruitment of Adrian Newey, and a works Honda supply for the power unit. Those moves are intended to put Aston Martin in the conversation from day one of the new regulations.

Miquel framed the situation bluntly (via Formula Directa):

“Nothing is finalized, but perhaps that possibility is in the air. It will be Fernando Alonso who decides (if he leaves Aston Martin).”

Internally, the Aston Martin project is being treated as long-term. At present, both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are expected to stay with Aston Martin through 2026, when the team’s Honda works partnership begins.

Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey in Montreal, 2023. Source: Getty

Alonso himself has publicly praised the changes and cited Adrian Newey’s arrival as significant, saying it “makes me feel very safe” about the team’s technical direction. From Aston Martin’s point of view, having a proven leader like Alonso at the wheel, who also guides Newey’s input, both stabilizes the engineering programme and raises the team’s profile among sponsors and potential drivers.

During Red Bull's dip in form earlier in the year, there were multiple reports linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes. Team principal Toto Wolff even confirmed that discussions took place with the Dutchman, who is under contract at Red Bull through 2028.

"It will be my last year" - Fernando Alonso looks at 2026 as possibly his final year in F1

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin F1 Team celebrates after the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. Source: Getty

At 44, Fernando Alonso is still performing at a remarkably high level. He recently topped the timesheets at the Singapore FP1. However, he’s realistic about how long that can continue. Adrian Newey’s focus is firmly on preparing the 2026 car, and the Spaniard has been clear about 2026 likely being his last real chance to chase top results.

Speaking to AS.com in September about the regulation change, Alonso said:

“I know it's my last chance. It's the differentiating factor. I saw the other rule changes simply as a change, hoping it would go well and my team would interpret the rules correctly and have a fast car. But this one is different because it's the last rule change I'll experience and it's the last chance to try to win another Grand Prix, enjoy the good times, get on the podium, and fight for a championship.”

When asked about 2026 being his final season, he added:

“It depends on how I feel next year, how I feel physically and mentally. But I don't know. I don't have a clear idea right now. If the car goes well, there's a good chance it will be my last year.”

Fernando Alonso has also shared his plans to stay on at AM beyond his time just as a driver. If he performs well in 2026, he raises the profile and market value of any seat at Aston Martin, and he does so while retaining the right to walk away on his own terms.

