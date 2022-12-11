Carlos Sainz on 24-race-long 2023 F1 calendar: I'm not a complainer, but it's very tough on other people

Carlos Sainz feels that a 24-race calendar is not easy on others in the F1 paddock. The number of races per season has seen a steady increase in the last few years. Next season, although a replacement for the F1 Chinese GP is yet to be announced, we have a provisional 24-race calendar in place.

While speaking to RacingNews365, Carlos Sainz was questioned about his views on the 24-race calendar. The Ferrari driver admitted that while he was young and could push his body to do as many races, there are others in the paddock for whom this can be very tough. He said:

"24 races is quite a lot, but I'm young and probably in the best phase of my career. So for me it's doable, I enjoy traveling and being able to be competitive. I'm currently living my dream as a Ferrari driver and I love seeing the world."

Carlos Sainz added:

"So I'm not a complainer about the calendar, but at the same time I do think it's very tough for other people in the paddock. A lot of people within the teams are away from their families a lot and that weighs heavily. So we have to look carefully at how we can get it right for all the people in the paddock, that there is going to be a right balance for their private lives. F1 will have to compromise on that."

Carlos Sainz looking for a better start in 2023 F1 season

Carlos Sainz did not have a great start to the 2022 F1 season, and because of this, he lost ground to teammate Charles Leclerc, who was able to establish himself early on. For the Spaniard, this will be one of the most crucial things for next year.

For next season, Sainz is aiming to be on the pace from the very first race. He said:

"It was quite a different season this year because you are competing at the front, which is more stressful. Unfortunately at the beginning of the year I had to get used to the car. As a result, I was less competitive in the beginning of the season than towards the end, where I drove well. I hope to take that into next year, where I hope to have a better start to the season. Again, we hope to be at the start with a competitive car in 2023. We are working hard on that, developing the bolide as much as possible."

Carlos Sainz finished the season fifth in the championship while his Ferrari teammate was second. The Spaniard will be looking to improve upon his performances next season.

