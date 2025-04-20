Carlos Sainz backs Lando Norris to gain lost form amid bumpy start to the season

Carlos Sainz has backed his friend Lando Norris amid his ongoing loss of form. Sainz showed his support and said that Norris would be back with the talent and ability he has. The former McLaren teammates have shared a great camaraderie and bond during their time together, racing in Formula 1.

AUTO: OCT 19 F1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris- Source: Getty

Norris let out his feelings about his performance after the Bahrain Grand Prix. The McLaren driver also crashed in Q3 in the qualifying session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. Amid all of this, Sainz said he backs him to be at the top level again.

"If he gets his head down with the talent he has and works on his strengths and weaknesses, in this sport, there are no secrets, you will get back to where you have to be, it's only the fifth race of the season, and he may be going through a similar process to me in terms of understanding and grasping the car. The McLaren seems to me like it has a lot of grip on the front axle in the middle of the corner, and if you don't have the confidence to throw the car into the corner, it becomes difficult," Carlos Sainz said about Lando Norris after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying.

Sainz is also going through his struggles at his new team, Williams Racing. The 30-year-old driver has scored just one point in the four races. The Spaniard starts sixth in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

Carlos Sainz stuns after surprise sixth at Bahrain Qualifying

Carlos Sainz has surprised everyone by qualifying sixth in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. The Williams driver outqualified the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz battling it out at the Bahrain Grand Prix- Source: Getty

"It's definitely been another good weekend so far. Right from the start of FP1, it's been feeling a step better and going in the right direction with the set-up and driving, It is the second weekend in a row that we must be quite close to the limit of the car, given that we managed to beat a Red Bull and a Ferrari and obviously a McLaren with a crash," Carlos Sainz said after the qualifying as reported by Autosport.

Just a year ago, Sainz had to sit out the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to an appendicitis surgery. This year, Sainz finds himself in his new team, Williams, overcoming a poor start to the season. Sainz would look to convert this performance in the main race as well, bagging decent points for the team.

