"Carlos Sainz better than Lewis Hamilton": Fans react as shocking statistic surfaces

Carlos Sainz had to make way for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for the 2025 season, which left the Spaniard to settle for Williams for his next chapter in F1. However, the qualifying head-to-head between the two drivers during the concurrent season put forth a surprising argument, leading some fans to deem the 30-year-old as a better driver than his Ferrari successor.

The four-time race winner joined the Maranello-based team in 2021 and secured all of his race victories with the fabled Scuderia. But with Hamilton joining Ferrari from the 2025 season, Sainz made the switch to Williams.

At the start of the season, many thought that it was a downgrade for Carlos Sainz to leave Ferrari for a backmarker team like Williams. Anyhow, these speculations have been seemingly proven wrong in a certain metric, in the early half of the season.

The Spaniard has so far outqualified Lewis Hamilton 4-3, with the balance in his favor, as shared by the account @F1BigData on X. Fans took notice of this statistic and shared their thoughts:

"Carlos Sainz better than Lewis Hamilton. Shame on you @ScuderiaFerrari."

"Carlos is in his “and i took it personally” era," one fan wrote.

"The HP in HP Scuderia Ferrari stands for "Help Please," another fan wrote.

However, other fans jibed back at the statistic by stating how Lewis Hamilton has won seven world championships in comparison to Sainz's four race wins:

"Hamilton 7-time world champion. Sainz 4-time GP winner. Lol," one netizen wrote.

"When Sainz wins races and a WDC in that Williams then perhaps this stat might make the noise you think it does," another netizen wrote.

"How many WDC?" another one took a dig at Sainz's lack of world championships.

While Carlos Sainz has fared better with the Williams F1 team, Hamilton has seemingly struggled to understand the intricacies of the Ferrari SF-25.

Lewis Hamilton deems the Ferrari SF-25 a "lottery" while revealing its unpredictable nature

Lewis Hamilton at the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

The Briton joined Ferrari after a 12-year stint at Mercedes. His previous venture with the German giant resulted in him bagging six world championships and dozens of race victories.

On the other hand, the start to his Ferrari journey has not been so great. He qualified a dismal 12th at the first of two home races for the Italian team, which came ahead of his admission that he is struggling with the SF-25.

The seven-time champion revealed that he was playing a lottery whenever he jumped on the brakes, as he said (via Formula 1):

"It's not the transition, it's the performance. It's a lottery, we'll roll the dice and you put one [pad] on and it works and put another on and it doesn't."

Charles Leclerc qualified 11th for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, one place higher than Lewis Hamilton.

