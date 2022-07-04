"It was probably, mentally, one of the toughest races" - Carlos Sainz claims he wasn't 'completely comfortable' with his Ferrari on the way to winning the 2022 F1 British GP

Carlos Sainz believes his win at the 2022 F1 British GP was one of his toughest races mentally.

The Ferrari driver became the first driver since Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado in 2012 to convert his maiden pole position in F1 into his maiden victory in the sport but not before holding off a charge from Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Speaking to the media at the post-race press conference at Silverstone, Carlos Sainz said:

“Well, it hasn’t quite sunk in yet, I think, because I’m very happy, but yeah, I’m waiting for the minutes to go by and to realise what has actually happened today, you know. To win my first race in front of this amazing crowd, with Ferrari, in Silverstone, one of my favourite circuits, it’s amazing. And yeah, it wasn’t easy at all.”

The 27-year-old then went on to say:

“It was probably, mentally, one of the toughest races, because there was so much going on on the radio, trying to manage both the gap to Charles [Leclerc] and Lewis [Hamilton] and at the beginning, with Max [Verstappen] there was a lot of fighting going on. I wasn’t completely comfortable with the car. I was struggling a lot with understeer in the high-speed corners, opening a lot of the front-left tyre and this was taking me out a lot of pace, but I kept it cool, kept believing, kept within reach all the time. And suddenly when the opportunity came, I grabbed it and it happened.”

Carlos Sainz does not have it in him to be a world champion, claims Nico Rosberg.

Carlos Sainz does not have what it takes to become a world champion in F1, according to former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg, who won the 2016 F1 World Drivers' Championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, made the comments when comparing the Spaniard to his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Speaking in an interview with Planet F1, the German said:

“[Carlos] Sainz has got it in him to be a good, decent driver within Ferrari, but at the moment he has not got it in him to be a World Champion. Because on performance, [Charles] Leclerc has been outdriving him every single race this year.”

He further said:

“So there he still needs to find quite a bit of progress to be on level terms with Leclerc, he is still somewhat away from there. That comes as quite a surprise after last year but of course the car is completely different so maybe it takes him more time to get on top of things.”

Sainz is currently fourth in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 127 points after his win at the 2022 F1 British GP.

