Carlos Sainz claims he was "just not understanding this new generation of cars to 100 percent" in Bahrain GP

Carlos Sainz has attributed his negativity after the 2022 Bahrain GP to not completely understanding the new generation of F1 cars.

Despite clinching P2 in the race after a late reliability issue forced Max Verstappen to retire, the Spaniard had called it his 'most difficult race weekend' as a Ferrari driver.

When asked if he had answers to the question as to why it was so different before the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, Carlos Sainz said:

“Yeah, maybe I was a bit too negative after the race because we managed to finish in the podium (places), bring home a one-two but it’s not a lie that I was probably not happy with the car and just not driving it the way I should have and probably just not understanding this new generation of cars to 100 percent. But I am working on it.”

The 27-year-old feels things are looking up for Ferrari and was pleased to deliver a good result despite not being completely happy with the car. Sainz added, saying:

“I feel like I also need to bring the car a little bit more to my driving style, to my liking and as soon as I am a bit more comfortable, then the results and other pace will come but still without feeling very confident and comfortable in the car, we managed to bring home a P2. It would have been a P3 without Max’s [Verstappen] retirement. Exciting times ahead.”

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari working on "last details" to his new contract

During the aforementioned press conference, Carlos Sainz also confirmed that he is close to finalizing a new contract with Ferrari.

Having already mentioned that it was in the process after his podium in Bahrain, the Spaniard was asked to share some details on the matter. Sainz said:

“Yeah, we’re getting there. Obviously, it’s an important contract in my career you know, and I really wanted to make sure everything was done and both Ferrari and I were happy with what we were signing and yeah, we are very close to finalizing it. It still needs the last details but yeah, it looks good for the future.”

Ferrari go into the Saudi Arabian GP, leading both world championship standings. Team principal Mattia Binotto, however, still believes Red Bull to be the most dominant force on the F1 grid this season.

