"It's been my most difficult weekend" - Carlos Sainz not entirely happy with his performance in 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Despite finishing the 2022 F1 season opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix in second place, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz revealed that he is not happy with how the weekend went. He called it the "most difficult weekend" as a Ferrari driver.

In a post-race interview, the Spaniard detailed his lack of comfort with the team's 2022 challenger:

“It may sound a bit strange to say it now, but as a Ferrari driver it was my most difficult weekend. I did not have the pace, neither in the race or in Friday practice. For some reason that I need to understand, in quali I was suddenly there or thereabouts fighting for pole position but today in the race it exposed my weaknesses with this car, and it shows that I am still not quite there, which is something that last year never happened. So, some work to do for me."

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 Ferrari is back! Congrats everyone! This 1-2 is the perfect reward for the endless job done to recover and we share our joy with every Tifosi. I didn’t feel at home in the car this weekend, but we go again next week. Congrats to Charles. Forza Ferrari!

Emphasizing the significance of constantly developing the car throughout the year, he added:

“It’s still going to be a long year, we still need to make sure that we develop well this car, because at the moment it is a quick car, but it also needs to be quick the whole year to keep us in the fight. And it's a great problem to have, actually."

Carlos Sainz found himself behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc throughout the weekend in Bahrain. Despite finishing his first year with Ferrari in 2021 ahead of Leclerc, the 27-year-old is still working on understanding his new machinery, unlike his team-mate who already seems to be one with the car.

Carlos Sainz comments on his relationship with his team-mate ahead of an exciting season for Ferrari

This year, Ferrari's 2022 challenger seems to have the potential to fight for the championship and this is something that both drivers recognize and are excited for.

Describing the moment between the two team-mates on truly realizing the capabilities of their car this year, Sainz said:

“Before the race, Charles and I were working together and the first thing that we said to each other is how good it feels, just to be starting first and third and to finally be fighting for something bigger, and together. And we kind of had that moment of just realising that we are in the fight this year, and it was between us a good moment to reflect and to realise that we are a lot luckier in that sense than last year, and we have a good fight on our hands.”

They say in F1, your greatest rival is your team-mate. Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021 and had a phenomenal year with the team. He has a visibly positive relationship with his team-mate, although this could possibly change if they continue to fight for the top spot.

