Carlos Sainz comes clean on why Red Bull negotiations failed

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz shared that his negotiations with Red Bull failed last year, as the Austrian team did not want him "for various reasons." The Spanish driver was hottest in the market in 2024 after he was let go by Ferrari in favor of Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

Despite empty seats at Mercedes and Red Bull, both teams chose to look over the Spaniard's services and went their separate ways. Although the Milton Keynes outfit was initially adamant about keeping Sergio Perez for 2025, they parted ways with the Mexican driver and chose Liam Lawson as his successor.

In the El Cafelito Podcast from Charenguito inside, Carlos Sainz was asked about his failed move to Red Bull, to which he replied:

"I spoke with Red Bull, but they didn’t want me. For various reasons, we couldn’t reach an agreement. People who know about F1 probably know why Red Bull didn’t want me. I have nothing against them or their decision-making."

When he was further asked if Max Verstappen had a role in his failed negotiations with the former world champions, he added:

"I don’t know, you’d have to ask him. I don’t talk about contracts with other drivers."

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, had the option to choose between Williams, Alpine, and Audi projects and went with the Grove-based outfit on a multi-year deal to race alongside Alex Albon.

Carlos Sainz Sr. chimes in on his son's failed talks with Red Bull

Former World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr. stated that he would have "liked" to see his son race in Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen for the first time since both drivers debuted in Toro Rosso in 2015. Speaking with Kleine Zietung, the Spanish motorsport legend spoke on the subject and reflected:

“I would have liked to see him next to Max in the Red Bull. I’m sure he would have loved that challenge. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. You could ask Carlos yourself. He might say no to you, but I think he would also like to be driving for Red Bull.”

Sainz Sr. also added that the 30-year-old was "sad" after he was let go by Ferrari, adding:

“Of course, Ferrari is one of the best teams in Formula 1. We were sad, naturally. It was quite unexpected. But that’s life. Sometimes you are lucky and get a contract, and sometimes you have to leave. He is happy at Williams now. There is a team behind him that trusts and respects him.”

The four-time F1 race winner has made a slow start to his time at the iconic British team as he has only scored 12 points in eight races and two Sprints, with his teammate scoring 42.

