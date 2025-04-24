Carlos Sainz drops 2-word message on reigning champion Jorge Martin's latest social media post

Williams F1 driver, Carlos Sainz, gave a cheerful reaction to the MotoGP world champion, Jorge Martin's, latest social media post. The Spanish driver returned to form during last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as he qualified in P6 and finished in P8, to bring in important points for himself and the British driver.

However, while one Spaniard soared high in the Middle East, Jorge Martin had suffered a fatal accident during the MotoGP race in Qatar. The 27-year-old had broken 11 ribs and sustained a pneumothorax from his accident at the Lusail International Circuit. Moreover, the crash even involved him being struck by rival rider Fabio di Giannantonio.

Martin, who won the title last year, had missed the opening couple of rounds of the 2025 season after sustaining injuries in the offseason. The Aprilla rider was admitted to the hospital in Doha and was released recently. On his social media platform, Instagram, Jorge Martin posted a picture with his partner and spoke about his recovery, informing:

"Finally out of the hospital. Thank you all for the messages and for supporting me through this tough time in my life. I’m still in a lot of pain, but everything is under control. I’ll stay in Qatar for a few more days as a precaution, and as soon as I can, I’ll head home to rest and be with my people. Hope it’ll be very soon."

Carlos Sainz gave his two-word reaction to Martin's post and told him to 'cheer up' in the comments section, and wrote:

"Animo Jorge."

Snapshot of Carlos Sainz's comment...Credits-Instagram

Sainz also got a lot of praise from his team boss James Vowles for his efforts in Jeddah, as he played the team game well and helped his teammate Alex Albon.

Williams F1 team boss compliments Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon post Jeddah

Williams F1 team principal, James Vowles, stated that they have two "top-tier" drivers and heaped praise on the synchrony between Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon at the Saudi Arabian GP.

On the team's official website, Vowles reflected on the doubles points finish and said:

“It needs harmony between the two of them because synchronising two cars to keep within a few tenths of each other whilst they're travelling around the fastest circuit in the world – that is no mean feat. And yet, they did.”

“What I like is that we showed the world we’re one team working towards one goal. We are fortunate to have two top-tier drivers working together as a team, and I think that’s the key message behind all of it – teamwork,” he said.

Williams F1 team are currently P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 25 points, with Alex Albon scoring 20 of the 25 points in the first five rounds.

