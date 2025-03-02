Carlos Sainz drops his reaction on partner Rebecca Donaldson's post on social media

Carlos Sainz, the newly appointed Williams driver, has dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post. Rebecca recently posted stunning pictures in a black silk gown, and Sainz adored her new look.

Ad

The 30-year-old Spanish driver has been dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson since the last couple of years. After rumors spread on social media, the couple made their relationship official by making paddock appearances together.

Last season, Rebecca attended many race weekends to support Sainz, who was racing for Scuderia Ferrari. However, this year, the couple will be seen in the Williams garage as the Spaniard has signed a multi-year season with the Grove-based squad.

Ad

Trending

On Saturday (March 1), Rebecca Donaldson posted stunning pictures from her brand collaboration with luxury jewelry brand, Swarovski.

She dressed up in a black gown and posed for a few photographs while flaunting Swarovski products. Her boyfriend, Carlos Sainz, also reacted to the post. He dropped a small heart emoji to express his fondness for the post.

Carlos Sainz's comment on Rebecca Donaldson's picture [Image Source: iamrebeccad/Instagram]

Sainz and Rebecca were first spotted together in Milan in June 2023, sparking dating rumors. Their paddock appearances officially confirmed the speculations.

Ad

Rebecca is a Scottish model and entrepreneur. She previously dated media personality and Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, for Sainz, the upcoming F1 season will bring fresh changes and challenges as he is set to debut for Williams Racing. The team has been struggling to even barge into the mid-field for the last many years.

Sainz, meanwhile, isn't used to these kinds of struggles, as he has been competing for Ferrari and winning races since the last four years. However, Lewis Hamilton's sudden and abrupt switch to the Maranello-based squad turned the tables as Sainz found himself a free agent.

Ad

Carlos Sainz to begin 2025 season with little hopes of winning

Carlos Sainz (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Sainz, ahead of his debut with Williams Racing, has delivered a concerning verdict for fans. Despite promising sessions in the pre-season test held at Bahrain, Sainz does not see himself winning races or clinching podiums next season.

Ad

Talking to Marca, he said (via Planet F1):

“I’m sure you’re not going to see me on the podium or in the top five this year, so don’t get too motivated. But at least make sure you know that I didn’t come to Williams to hang out, to let the years go by, or to be in the middle of the grid. If I came to Williams, it’s to take this team forward, and I’m confident that I can do it."

Sainz's candid verdict suggests that Williams aren't going to be as competitive as the top teams and would likely not be capable of competing for podium finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback