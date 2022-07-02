Carlos Sainz expects a 'tight battle' with Red Bull at 2022 F1 British GP, says Ferrari has a got 'a very competitive car'

Carlos Sainz is expecting a tight battle between Ferrari and Red Bull at the front of the pack during the 2022 F1 British GP.

The Spaniard has two podium finishes in his last three races and one DNF but is hoping to be able to take the fight to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at Silverstone this weekend.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the race about his and Ferrari's expectations, Sainz said:

“I think we are expecting to be competitive at every circuit this year because the car is certainly a very competitive car. As is the Red Bull, so I think we all knew coming into this weekend it would be a tight battle and again, it looks like it’s the same here. It’s not easy, it’s probably one of the most challenging circuits we have been to with these cars. The way the cars behave in high-speed corners is certainly a very big challenge with the weight, with the ride and everything, but we are trying out there to get used to it to tune up the car balance and the set-up to make it a bit easier to have a bit of an easier life.”

Sainz was able to edge out reigning world champion Verstappen by 0.072 seconds to claim the first-ever pole position of his career. He also became the second Spaniard after Fernando Alonso to achieve this feat in F1.

Carlos Sainz 'will soon take his first victory', claims Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto

Carlos Sainz will get his chance to stand on the top step of the podium soon enough, according to Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto.

The Spaniard has 150 race entries to his name in F1 but is yet to claim a win in the sport. To put it into context, Max Verstappen, who began his career alongside Sainz, has 26 wins and a world championship to his name in the same number of GP entries.

Binotto, however, has faith that Carlos Sainz will taste victory soon. Speaking in an interview with Corriere dello Sport after the 27-year-old finished in P2 behind Verstappen at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, the Italian said:

“[Carlos] Sainz is driving better than at the beginning of the season and will soon take his first victory. Today he had something more and it is a pity that he did not win. Without a little mistake, perhaps he would have made it, but he was good at keeping the pace and attacking until the last lap.”

Sainz has five podium finishes to his name this season and is fifth in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 102 points going into round 10 at Silverstone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far