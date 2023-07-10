Carlos Sainz explains why Ferrari and he did not pit under the late safety car in Silverstone

Carlos Sainz spoke about the situation that was built up in the team when the safety car came out during the British Grand Prix and the driver did not pit for a fresher set of tires.

The Spaniard mentioned that pitting at that point of time in the race would have seen him sacrifice track positions, and ultimately it would have been difficult for him to make those places back up.

Mentioning his finishing position, Sainz feels that he would have been ahead of his teammate, Charles Leclerc during the race if it wasn't for the safety car since he was going much faster.

"I was going very fast on the hards, and then a safety car came out which conditioned my race. Without the safety car, perhaps I would’ve been able to overtake Charles Leclerc because I was going much faster, but it is what it is," Sainz said (via DAZN).

Explaining the decision to not pit under the safety car, Carlos Sainz added (via DAZN):

"If I had pit during the safety car for softs, I would have come out 10th and I would’ve had to those overtake cars on the same tyres. It would have been very difficult to pass those cars."

Carlos Sainz, who is ahead of his teammate in the championship, was the last point-scorer in the race. Ferrari pitted their drivers early in expectation of a better pit strategy by the end of the race. However, a late safety car (post Kevin Magnussen's retirement) gave the front runners the perfect opportunity to keep their positions.

This mostly ruined the Prancing Horse's strategy, and Charles Leclerc and Sainz were left behind. The latter was the final point-scorer of the race at P10 and his teammate was right ahead of him.

Charles Leclerc hopes for discussions within the team after 'pointless' Carlos Sainz radio message

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz shared a moment of mild heat during the qualifying session of the British Grand Prix. The first happened when the latter overtook Leclerc into the final corner during qualifying and he shared a sarcastic message:

"Nice, Carlos, nice. Good overtake in the last corner."

The drivers shared another incident after Sainz was asked to let Leclerc through on the track for the quali run. He protested mentioning that Leclerc had the advantage and that the team made him lose his tire temperatures.

Speaking to the media, Leclerc mentioned that he would like a discussion with the team about the message that his teammate shared, at the same time, mentioning that it was 'pointless.' PlanetF1 quoted him:

"Carlos decided to overtake, which is not ideal and we will discuss about it – but it had no influence so it is no big deal. Obviously with the adrenaline inside the car, you don’t know if you’re going to make it through, but his radio message was completely pointless."

