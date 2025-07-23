Carlos Sainz explains how he and Williams teammate Alex Albon have been able to “leave the ego aside”

Carlos Sainz addressed his relationship with Williams teammate, Alex Albon. Speaking about their chemistry within the team, the Spanish driver said they keep their "ego aside" for the betterment of the team.

Ad

Sainz joined Williams at the beginning of this season and joined Albon as his teammate. The Spaniard had to part ways with Ferrari after the Prancing Horse decided to bring in Lewis Hamilton and put him alongside Charles Leclerc.

Sainz, who was initially regarded as a favorite to join Red Bull or Mercedes, ultimately joined James Vowles' team on a multi-year deal. As he joined Albon as his teammate, here's what he said about his partnership with the Thai driver:

Ad

Trending

"I already knew Alex. I had talked with him in the paddock I remember a few times like, are you coming or not? I was like probably I think so. We always have those kind of conversations in the driver's parade."

Following this, he spoke about how ego has no place between him and Albon. Here's what he added:

Ad

"Don't underestimate that even Alex and myself when we put the helmet on, we want to beat each other as much as any other teammate in the grid. It's just when we take our helmets off. We sit on that meeting and we give feedback about the car. A good thing that we managed to do is, leave the ego aside, leave your personal interests aside and say how do we make this car quicker, as soon as possible."

Ad

Currently, Alex Albon is in P8 of the Drivers' standings with 46 points, whereas Carlos Sainz is in P15 with 13 points after 12 races and two Sprints. Williams is in P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 59 points.

Carlos Sainz wonders why Red Bull rejected him from reuniting with Max Verstappen

Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz touched upon his incomplete reunion with Max Verstappen and questioned the motive behind Red Bull's decision not to sign him for the 2025 season. Speaking about this, here's what Sainz, Verstappen's former teammate, told the High Performance Podcast:

Ad

"The only thing I can say is I genuinely get on well with Max. This is what people don't see from the outside. Like, we had a rivalry on our first year in Formula 1 in Toro Rosso, but it was a relatively healthy rivalry in terms of him and me, the way we used to go about racing. And now we get on really well."

Ad

“So, if that's the reason I don't understand why they wouldn't want me next to Max, because I think we would actually be a very strong pairing in Formula 1," he added.

Sainz raced alongside Verstappen at Toro Rosso during the 2015 season, and they shared a formidable rivalry that season. On the other hand, Sainz's comment came after Red Bull sacked Sergio Perez at the end of last year, and the Spanish driver had to part ways with Ferrari to make way for Hamilton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More