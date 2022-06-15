Carlos Sainz says porpoising in 2022 F1 cars is 'getting to a point where we are struggling to handle this'

Carlos Sainz feels porpoising in the current generation of F1 cars is reaching a point where it is becoming increasingly difficult for drivers to remain in control.

Porpoising has been front and center of discussions in F1 after the 2022 Azerbaijan GP, where drivers raised health concerns as a result of the phenomenon.

Earlier, Lewis Hamilton admitted he was praying for the race to end amid excruciating back pain. Pierre Gasly also highlighted the possibility of drivers having to use canes by the time they reach the age of 30 if porpoising continues.

Carlos Sainz also highlighted these issues in an interview after the latest race weekend in Baku, saying:

“We kindly asked the FIA to look into it, not listen to the teams so much and to listen to us. We are saying it’s getting to a point where we are struggling to handle this. I don’t think we need a medical commission, we just need something smarter on the suspension or the way the cars are being run, where the FIA controls a bit better the possibility of the teams running that stiff, that hard, that kind of ride you see on the straights.”

Sainz went on to add, saying:

“I’m pretty sure if you ask two or three engineers down the paddock, they will know the answer and what can be done to limit this and regulate it. But we need the FIA to act as soon as possible – if not, it will start accumulating.”

The conversation around porpoising in F1 has been a subject that not all teams are on the same page about and it could be a while before a consensus is reached on the same.

"He’s a great guy, we have a lot of mutual respect" - Carlos Sainz enjoying amicable working relationship with Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz has confirmed that he has an amicable working relationship with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

In an interview following the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, the 27-year-old revealed the pair are hard at work to try and extract maximum performance out of the Ferrari F1-75. Sainz said:

“In terms of relationship, everything has been very stable, if anything even better, so all going well so far. He’s a great guy, we have a lot of mutual respect, which helps our working relationship. He’s doing a great job adapting to the new car, the new regs, he’s extracting everything out of this Ferrari that I’m trying to do also, and in certain ways copy. I’m having fun with him, we get on well – and we work in the same direction, which is important.”

The Spaniard had a weekend to forget in Baku after suffering his third DNF of the season. Carlos Sainz's Ferrari fell victim to a hydraulic issue on lap 9 with his teammate also retiring on lap 20 with a Power Unit failure.

Heading into the 2022 F1 Canadian GP weekend, Sainz is fifth in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 83 points while teammate Charles Leclerc is in P3 with 116 points. Meanwhile, Ferrari trails leaders Red Bull by 80 points in the World Constructors' Championship.

