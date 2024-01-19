Carlos Sainz and Ferrari’s contract talks face obstacles as 2024 F1 season approaches

Carlos Sainz's contract negotiations with Ferrari have hit a roadblock, reportedly due to the Spaniard's demands regarding the duration of his contract.

As the 2024 season approaches thick and fast, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's contract dilemma continues to be a headache for both the Spaniard and his employers. The 29-year-old, who made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso, joined Ferrari at the start of the 2021 season, replacing the departing Sebastian Vettel.

Whilst his teammate Charles Leclerc was signed on a long-term deal with the Scuderia, Sainz was only offered a two-year contract. The Madrid-native impressed in his first stint with Ferrari and was offered a two-year renewal at the end of the 2022 season.

However, as he enters the final year of his current contract in 2024, Carlos Sainz has shown sternness with his demands. The Spaniard, who was the only non-Red Bull driver to win an F1 race in 2023, is unwilling to settle for another short-term contract, according formu1a.uno.

While the Spaniard had voiced his opinion clearly on figuring out his long-term future before the start of the 2024 season, a delay seems to be imminent in the renewal process. Reports of his teammate Charles Leclerc having agreed to yet another five-year deal with the Italian outfit could add further pressure to resolve Sainz's contractual dilemma swiftly.

Who could replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari if the Spaniard departs at the end of 2024?

With clouds of uncertainty blurring Ferrari's future with the two-time race winner, it is being reported that the Italian outfit could be turning its head towards a former Red Bull driver as a potential replacement for Carlos Sainz.

Lawrence Barretto, a journalist for F1's official website, recently reported that Williams driver Alex Albon is among the top prospects to replace Sainz at Ferrari, should the Spaniard part ways from the Maranello-based team. He stated (via PlanetF1):

"The Spaniard is keen on a two-year deal to give stability and take him into the first season of the new rules cycle (in 2026) where Ferrari has a chance to make a big leap forward."

He added:

"If an agreement can’t be made, Ferrari has no shortage of options to look upon with Alex Albon possibly one of the most highly-rated that is available. But as it stands, retaining Leclerc and Sainz is understood to be the priority."

With Alex Albon's contract expiring at the end of the 2024 season, an interesting situation is brewing about Carlos Sainz's future with Ferrari.