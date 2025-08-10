Carlos Sainz gets a thumbs up from Tennis legend Carlos Alcaraz for a challenge

Williams' star driver Carlos Sainz has got the go-ahead from Tennis legend Carlos Alcaraz (21 career titles) regarding a Golf battle. The latter recently posted a picture of himself and fellow Tennis player Casper Rudd via Instagram (playing Golf).In line with this, Carlos Alcaraz further asked in the comment section if anyone was up for taking him and Casper Rudd on in a game of Golf. Among the sea of comments from fans, there was also a comment from Carlos Sainz saying 'Carlando' (referring to himself and Lando Norris).Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz has come up with a response for Sainz and asked to 'set up a date'. The duo's interaction is as follows:&quot;Alcaraz: Who dares to play? Sainz: Carlando. Alcaraz: Let's set a date.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInstagram/@carlitosalcarazzThe rest of the interaction was as follows:Carlos Sainz and Carlos Alcaraz's interaction l X/@yoloCarlos Sainz and Lando Norris are well-known for their love of Golf. They've often been spotted at a Golf Course honing their skills and at the same time, having a fun day out.Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Rudd also like to have a go at Golf during their leisure time, and seeing Carlos Sainz's recent interaction with Alcaraz, these three, alongside Lando Norris, could turn up to a golf course together in the near future.If it really happens, it will be a sight to behold for the fans of all four stars from the exciting world of Tennis and Formula 1.Carlos Sainz wants a 'change in philosophy' at Williams for 2026Carlos Sainz is competing in his maiden Formula 1 season with Williams F1 this year. The ongoing campaign is 14 rounds down, and Sainz has spotted a few issues on the challenger that need to be fixed ahead of the 2026 season.In line with this, the Spaniard has pinpointed the poor aerodynamic characteristics of the FW47, and has urged the Grove-based outfit to come up with a 'change in philosophy'. Via an interaction with AS, Sainz said:&quot;We have some poor aerodynamic characteristics in long curves, where you need to maintain the load level from entry until halfway through the corner. These things fail us, it’s been a characteristic for a long time, because we perform better in short corners and straights.&quot;&quot;At tracks like Barcelona, Hungary or Qatar, the car suffers. A change in philosophy is needed in the design, to ensure next year’s car works well at different circuits.&quot;After the first 14 rounds of the 2025 F1 season, Sainz is currently in 16th place in the drivers' standings with only 16 points. His Williams teammate Alex Albon, on the other hand, has fared well and is currently sitting in P8 with 54 points.