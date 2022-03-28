"It was a close call" - Carlos Sainz glad to be able to hold onto P3 at 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was a relieved man after being able to fend off Red Bull's Sergio Perez for the final podium spot at the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

The Spaniard benefitted during a late safety car period at the expense of Perez, who started the race in pole position.

Sainz emerged from the pit lane after a change of tires and seemed to be ahead of the Mexican at the safety car line when rejoining the circuit. The Red Bull driver, however, managed to edge out and this was brought to the attention of the stewards. Perez dutifully ceded the place before any action could be taken against him.

Speaking to former F1 driver-turned-television pundit David Coulthard, Carlos Sainz called it a close call. The Ferrari driver said:

“It was a close call with Checo [Sergio Perez] but in the end, I think he got a bit unlucky with a safety car originally but the rules are the rules. I think I was just ahead at the safety car line and it was my position then and since then it was all about holding onto P3. The Red Bull were super quick in the last 10 laps after the tires cooled down in the safety car (period) on the Red Bull. They were flying and they were putting pressure on us.”

Carlos Sainz happy with the 'progress' he has made in his Ferrari after P3 finish in Jeddah

Carlos Sainz was in a far better mood after his P3 finish in Saudi Arabia than he was last week after finishing on the podium in Bahrain.

Speaking to David Coulthard in the aforementioned interview, the Spaniard confessed that he was able to find more of a rhythm while driving the Ferrari F1-75 around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Sainz said:

“For me, this race was a bit of a progress from Bahrain. I think I managed to find a bit more rhythm with the car. Still some tenths to find but I think I will end up getting there.”

Earlier, after his P2 finish in Sakhir, Sainz claimed he wasn't happy and that this was his 'most difficult race weekend' as a Ferrari driver. He also confirmed that he had been studying his teammate Charles Leclerc in the lead up to the race. Sainz's improvements could be down to him understanding his set-up better.

Sainz currently sits in P2 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 33 points. He is 12 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who leads the standings.

Edited by Anurag C