"Carlos SAINZ GOT A PODIUM BEFORE Lewis HAMILTON": Fans react to the Williams driver scoring his first podium in F1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Fans shared their reactions to Carlos Sainz's podium at the recently concluded Azerbaijan GP. Reacting to the Williams driver's stellar performance, the fans compared it with Lewis Hamilton and pointed out how the Spanish driver claimed the podium in Williams before Hamilton in a Ferrari.

Sainz showed his class after the Spanish driver managed P2 on Saturday in the qualifying, and went on to finish the race in P3. He lost a position to George Russell, but he kept the podium place and was judged as the Driver of the Day.

Hamilton, on the other hand, came home in P8 after starting from P12, and has yet to pick up a podium for his new team. Notably, it was Sainz who made way for Hamilton in Ferrari after the seven-time world champion parted ways with Mercedes at the end of last year.

Moreover, Ferrari has statistically been the better team when compared to Williams, both in terms of race and qualifying pace. As a result, Sainz's podium ahead of Hamilton in 17 races shocked the fans.

Hamilton's best performance for his new team came at the 2025 Chinese GP, where he claimed the Sprint win. Since then, there has been neither a race win nor a podium, whereas his teammate, Charles Leclerc, picked up five podiums.

As the Azerbaijan GP ended, fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions. Here's how they reacted to Sainz's podium in a Williams ahead of Hamilton in a Ferrari:

A fan wrote, "SAINZ GOT A PODIUM BEFORE HAMILTON"

Another fan wrote, "Most adaptable driver on the grid. Top 5 among the current drivers."

"Carlos Sainz is the best Williams driver of the Albon era!" wrote another fan.

Another fan wrote, "Sainz podium before Lewis."

A fan wrote, "Sainz in a williams has a podium Before HAMILTON IN A FERRARI."

"Smooth Operator, Smooth Operation," wrote a fan.

Carlos Sainz let his feelings known after stellar Azerbaijan GP performance

After finishing the race in P3, Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts. Speaking to the media in the post-race interview, here's what the Williams driver said:

Carlos Sainz of Williams - Source: Getty

"Honestly, I cannot describe how happy I am, how good this feels. We have been fighting hard all year and today we proved when we have the speed, and everything comes together, we can do some amazing things."

"I'm extremely proud of everyone at Williams. We are the rise, we are [going] in the right direction. We have had a lot of incidents, and now I understand why it had to happen to give me this podium like this. A life lesson to keep believing and keep trusting yourself as sooner or later it all pays off," he further added. (Via Sky Sports F1)

Currently, Carlos Sainz is in P12 of the Drivers' Championship with 31 points after 17 races and three sprints. His teammate, Alex Albon, is in P8 with 70 points. Williams are in P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 101 points.

