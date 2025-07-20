  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Carlos Sainz part of Williams F1’s “brilliant day out” in celebrating their heritage

Carlos Sainz part of Williams F1’s “brilliant day out” in celebrating their heritage

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:09 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty
James Vowles and Carlos Sainz at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Williams celebrated its annual Factory Festival on July 19, 2025, with Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and James Vowles present at the team's headquarters in Grove. Williams Team Principal uploaded a post on X detailing the activities that took place during the annual Factory Festival.

Ad

Sainz was replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. The Spaniard was left without a seat for 2025 when Williams stepped in and signed him to partner Alex Albon for the current F1 season.

Williams' 2025 Factory Festival was the first one attended by Sainz. The festival is held every year and is an occasion where all the members, along with their family and friends, come together and celebrate the iconic F1 team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

James Vowles shared a couple of images on X on July 20. The first image was the Williams Team Principal and Alex Albon interacting with the crowd, and the second one was the team members and their families who attended the festival. The caption read:

“Yesterday we hosted our annual Factory Festival at HQ in Grove. This is such a special day every year where we come together and celebrate each and every team member alongside their family and friends.”
Ad
“I was joined by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz on stage and we also got the chance to run the iconic FW08 on quite literally, our home turf. The weather may of been a little bit damp, but that didn’t stop us from having another brilliant day out!”
Ad

Williams' official account on X also shared images of Albon, Sainz, and Vowles from the festival.

Ad

Williams' Instagram account also uploaded a reel of James Vowles and Carlos Sainz driving the FW08 and the current generation F1 car side by side. The FW08 was the iconic Williams in which Keke Rosberg won his first and only F1 title in 1982.

Ad

Sainz and Williams will be back on the F1 paddock on July 27 at the Belgian GP.

Williams' Sporting Director detailed what Carlos Sainz brings to the iconic F1 team

Carlos Sainz was a free agent for the 2025 F1 season and was reportedly approached by multiple F1 teams, including Sauber and Alpine, to join them. However, the Spaniard joined Williams as he believed in James Vowles’ vision for the team.

Ad

The Williams team principal has been vocal in what Sainz brings to the table, and most recently, the team's Sporting Director, Sven Smeets, hailed the Spaniard as he said (via Motorsport):

“Carlos is a fantastic person to work with. He’s made a big impact across the board – not just on the car and technical side, but also in how the race team operates and how we’re preparing for 2026. His experience at multiple teams and in race-winning machinery has brought us something we were probably still missing.”

While Alex Albon has outperformed Carlos Sainz since the start of 2025, Vowles recently came out and revealed the Spaniard's efforts in working with aerodynamicists and engineers to extract the most out of the car.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications