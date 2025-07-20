Carlos Sainz part of Williams F1’s “brilliant day out” in celebrating their heritage

Williams celebrated its annual Factory Festival on July 19, 2025, with Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and James Vowles present at the team's headquarters in Grove. Williams Team Principal uploaded a post on X detailing the activities that took place during the annual Factory Festival.Sainz was replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. The Spaniard was left without a seat for 2025 when Williams stepped in and signed him to partner Alex Albon for the current F1 season.Williams' 2025 Factory Festival was the first one attended by Sainz. The festival is held every year and is an occasion where all the members, along with their family and friends, come together and celebrate the iconic F1 team.James Vowles shared a couple of images on X on July 20. The first image was the Williams Team Principal and Alex Albon interacting with the crowd, and the second one was the team members and their families who attended the festival. The caption read:“Yesterday we hosted our annual Factory Festival at HQ in Grove. This is such a special day every year where we come together and celebrate each and every team member alongside their family and friends.”“I was joined by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz on stage and we also got the chance to run the iconic FW08 on quite literally, our home turf. The weather may of been a little bit damp, but that didn’t stop us from having another brilliant day out!”Williams' official account on X also shared images of Albon, Sainz, and Vowles from the festival.Williams' Instagram account also uploaded a reel of James Vowles and Carlos Sainz driving the FW08 and the current generation F1 car side by side. The FW08 was the iconic Williams in which Keke Rosberg won his first and only F1 title in 1982. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSainz and Williams will be back on the F1 paddock on July 27 at the Belgian GP.Williams' Sporting Director detailed what Carlos Sainz brings to the iconic F1 teamCarlos Sainz was a free agent for the 2025 F1 season and was reportedly approached by multiple F1 teams, including Sauber and Alpine, to join them. However, the Spaniard joined Williams as he believed in James Vowles’ vision for the team.The Williams team principal has been vocal in what Sainz brings to the table, and most recently, the team's Sporting Director, Sven Smeets, hailed the Spaniard as he said (via Motorsport):“Carlos is a fantastic person to work with. He’s made a big impact across the board – not just on the car and technical side, but also in how the race team operates and how we’re preparing for 2026. His experience at multiple teams and in race-winning machinery has brought us something we were probably still missing.”While Alex Albon has outperformed Carlos Sainz since the start of 2025, Vowles recently came out and revealed the Spaniard's efforts in working with aerodynamicists and engineers to extract the most out of the car.