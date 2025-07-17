Carlos Sainz reacts to girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's post on Instagram

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz gave an adorable reaction to his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's post on social media. Ever since he made his debut in F1 in 2015, the Spanish driver has impressed everyone with his adaptability and work ethic in the sport.

Ad

In various machinery over the years, the four-time F1 race winner has consistently proven his mettle alongside some of the best drivers in the sport, like Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Off the track, the 30-year-old amasses a huge fan following in the sport and is one of the most marketable drivers due to his charming personality and looks. During race weekends, Sainz is ably supported by his father, manager and cousin, and girlfriend, who travel to most races to cheer him on.

Ad

Trending

Donaldson hails from Scotland and is a model by profession and commands over 600k followers on social media. In her recent Instagram post, she posted a series of pictures from her new Michael Kors shoot and wrote in the caption:

"Summer ready @michaelkors"

Ad

In the comments section of the post, Carlos Sainz dropped a 'heart eyes' emoji to give his reaction to her latest shoot.

Snapshot of Carlos Sainz's reaction...Credits-Instagram

Donaldson has been a regular in the paddock this year and has been by Sainz's side in some tricky moments. On the track, the former McLaren driver is going through a tough phase at his new team, Williams F1, at the receiving end of bad luck in recent races.

Ad

Carlos Sainz reflects on his tough start to his Williams career

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz believed that things had gone wrong for him in the first half of the 2025 season, but he admitted that he has experienced some good moments as well.

As per F1.com, the former Ferrari driver said:

“I think everything that could go wrong this year so far has gone wrong for me, and it's been a run of races where we've had highlights and some good moments, but in the majority of it's been very scrappy from every part involved.

Ad

"The one thing that keeps me smiling is the speed that I have in the car and with the team, and I know we should be finishing every weekend as top of the midfield, except for maybe Barcelona and a few other places. The speed is there, I feel comfortable in the car, we just don't seem to get a break in terms of luck and execution of the weekend [and] reliability."

Carlos Sainz has scored 13 points in the 12 races and two Sprints in the 2025 season thus far and has played second fiddle to his new teammate Alex Albon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More