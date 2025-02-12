Carlos Sainz reacts to Williams partnering with Atlassian as the new title sponsor

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has shared a welcome message to incoming partners Atlassian who will serve as the title sponsor for the British team on a long-term contract. The Australian software company will also become the team's Technology and Collaboration Software partner.

The Grove-based team will officially be named Atlassian Williams Racing for the 2025 season with the company's branding prominently present on the team's livery, facilities, and merchandise.

Williams' incoming driver has already started work at his new team as the Spaniard is all set to partner Alex Albon for the 2025 season. Sainz joined the team after he was forced out of Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz shared that he started working at his new team on January 15th and had also taken part in a prior post-season test in December 2024.

The 30-year-old is settling quickly at his new team and has now taken to social media to welcome the team's newest title sponsors via an Instagram story. Resharing an image of him and Albon wearing the newly branded race suits, Sainz wrote:

"WELCOME @atlassian! WE KEEP GROWING AND PUSHING TOGETHER💪🏻💙"

Williams Racing team boss James Vowles also had his say on the new partnership, sharing his excitement about their collaboration.

“I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing. Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation." [via williamsf1.com]

The new FW47 Williams livery will be revealed at the F1 season launch on February 18 alongside all the other teams. But Williams have announced that they will also reveal a special one-off livery on February 14 to celebrate their new partnership with Atlassian.

Carlos Sainz also brought along Santander sponsorship from Ferrari to Williams

Carlos Sainz's Williams with the Santander branding at the 2024 F1 testing in Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

In December last year, it was announced that Spanish banking giant, Santander would be joining Williams following Carlos Sainz's move over to the British team. Sainz is a brand ambassador for the banking company and was also responsible for their previous deal with Ferrari.

Williams' signing of Carlos Sainz is not only likely to bring them success on track but also off-track with the superstar's commercial appeal. Santander may well only be the start of a whole host of brands following Sainz over to Williams.

Team Principal James Vowles expressed his joy as Santander joined the Williams Group via the team's press release:

“Williams Racing is proud to add Santander to our growing roster of iconic and innovative partners for 2025 and beyond,” Vowles said.

It is highly speculated that Carlos Sainz has also had a huge influence on new title sponsors Atlassian partnering with Williams.

