"I am ready tomorrow to fight everyone" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz after battling to secure P4 in 2022 F1 Imola GP Sprint

Carlos Sainz is raring to go after securing P4 in the 2022 F1 Imola GP Sprint for Ferrari. The Spaniard produced a brilliant recovery drive from P10 following a crash that saw him miss out on setting a Q3 time.

Sainz was able to navigate through the field and put in some good overtakes to climb up the grid. He will now start the feature race on Sunday on the second row.

The 27-year-old shared his thoughts with Sky Sports F1 following the 100 km race around the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, saying:

“I think I did the maximum that I could do today with the way that the race played out. I knew I had to get up to a top at least a top five, or maybe a top four, and today I managed to do that to get to P4. It was a solid day, solid race and I am ready tomorrow to fight everyone.”

Carlos Sainz also admitted to not being entirely comfortable in the Ferrari F1-75 en route to his impressive P4 finish. The Spaniard added, saying:

“I am glad I look from the outside comfortable because from the inside I am not quite yet comfortable. This is why mistakes like yesterday show that maybe I am not 100% and not fully happy with the car but I am hustling out there and I am working to get it to my liking and changing my driving. I know once I find the combination with my driving, I can be as fast as anyone out there.”

Sainz has been able to move himself up to P2 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 38 points. He, however, is still 40 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz signs two-year contract extension with Ferrari through until 2024

Carlos Sainz has agreed to a two-year extension with Ferrari that will see him drive for the Scuderia through until 2024.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto claimed that the contract extension was a "natural step," given the faith the team has placed in the driver during an interview with Sky Sports. He said:

“I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ [Sainz] contract.”

Carlos Sainz also shared his thoughts on the contract extension, which had been on the table for a while. The Spaniard said:

“I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for. And after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable. I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”

Sainz will need to first try and get the better of his teammate before going on to realize his other goals. The first step towards that will be to put in a good performance in the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

