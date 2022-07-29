"A great role model" - Carlos Sainz recalls how Sebastian Vettel inspired him to be 'a successful Formula 1 driver’

Carlos Sainz reflected upon his years as a Red Bull junior when Sebastian Vettel was at the peak of his career and an inspiration to him. The Spaniard recollected memories with the German champion and felt he was a great role model for current drivers and future generations to come as well.

Reacting to the four-time world champion's retirement announcement in a press conference ahead of the 2022 Hungarian GP, Sainz said:

“For me he was, since the beginning, since even before arriving to Formula 1, a great role model. I was privileged enough to be simulator driver when he was at his peak in Red Bull, winning the Championships. I could see how professional he was, and it gave me a very good insight into it how you need to behave, or how do you need to be, to be a successful Formula 1 driver like he was. I remember those years very well. He always had kind words for me, stop and have a chat with me, and give me some advice.”

Motorsport.com @Motorsport



#F1 #HungarianGP #Motorsport Carlos Sainz on his time with Sebastian Vettel in Red Bull 🤝 Carlos Sainz on his time with Sebastian Vettel in Red Bull 🤝#F1 #HungarianGP #Motorsport https://t.co/8kgMtY8FCG

Recollecting his years as a Red Bull junior when Sebastian Vettel was with the Milton Keynes team, Sainz revealed the German’s kindness and insightful advice inspired him as a driver. Praising the German as a unique role model, the Ferrari driver praised his professionalism and down-to-earth demeanor while interacting with him initially.

Carlos Sainz believes Sebastian Vettel is a great ambassador of the sport

Lauding the four-time world champion as an incredible ambassador of the sport, Carlos Sainz reflected upon his reputation in the paddock as an individual. The Spanish driver feels that Sebastian Vettel will be missed in the sport and hopes to see him play an ambassador’s role in the paddock or help the sport develop in the future.

Describing the greatness of Sebastian Vettel as an individual, Sainz said:

“He’s a great role model as these guys have said already, and he’s ambassador for the sport, but not only for sport but I think also for a younger generation that is coming through, and a type of career that you would look up to no? Always getting on well with all the teams, with everyone. Everyone in the paddock loves him, you know? You will not hear someone speaking bad about Seb. I think this year speaks about his personality.’’

He continued:

“He’s, alive as a human being, not only as a driver, and I think we will miss him. But I hope that we can see him back in the paddock also helping the sport to develop in certain areas that I think he’s very vocal about recently. And I hope that he can keep giving us a hand in that in that side.”

ً @forsainz



#thereisstillaracetowin #thankyouseb carlos sainz: i have a lot of respect for sebastian vettel. he is definitely one of the best drivers in the history and i will always consider him a role model to follow in many respects. carlos sainz: i have a lot of respect for sebastian vettel. he is definitely one of the best drivers in the history and i will always consider him a role model to follow in many respects.#thereisstillaracetowin #thankyouseb https://t.co/kwlSSAJyzY

Drivers from Max Verstappen to Lewis Hamilton saluted the German’s career and expressed their appreciation for him as an individual in the sport and as a driver. Several teams were prompted to pay tribute to the driver as he debuted on Instagram, announcing his retirement in a video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far