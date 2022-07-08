"I just wish I could have done it a bit better" - Carlos Sainz remains upbeat after taking P3 in qualifying for 2022 F1 Austrian GP Sprint race

Carlos Sainz secured a P3 spot in Friday's qualifying for the 2022 F1 Austrian GP Sprint race. In a session interrupted by two red flags, courtesy of the Mercedes drivers, the Spaniard finished behind his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and pole-sitter Max Verstappen.

Speaking in the post-qualifying interview with British racing driver Billy Monger, Sainz claimed that he knew where he could have improved to secure pole position. He said:

“For sure, when you look back and you see how close it is, you look back at the lap and see places where that tenth of a second could have given us pole but I am sure these two guys know where they lost it or where they gained it.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari Looking forward to the challenge



#essereFerrari #AustrianGP P2 and P3 for tomorrow’s sprintLooking forward to the challenge P2 and P3 for tomorrow’s sprint 💪 Looking forward to the challenge 👌#essereFerrari 🔴 #AustrianGP https://t.co/iQuua4YVg0

Carlos Sainz also highlighted his difficulties in getting his tires heated up for his final run, but remained optimistic with his third place in qualifying. The Ferrari driver said:

“The good thing is we did a good lap there at the end of Q3, it wasn’t easy because the tyres were very cold after the red flag. The trust in the car into Turn 1, into Turn 3 wasn’t the easiest but I know where the lap time is I just wish I could have done it a bit better. But I am happy with P3 and being close to these two guys.”

With this year's Sprint race format awarding points for the top eight finishers, Sainz has placed himself in prime position to earn a good score to aid in his drivers' standings.

Carlos Sainz winning the 2022 F1 British GP was not 'out of the blue', says Damon Hill

Damon Hill believes Carlos Sainz's victory at the 2022 F1 British GP was not a surprise, saying that this was a win that had been 'coming for a while.' The 1996 F1 world champion also hoped that this victory might give the Spaniard's confidence a second wind.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast after the Silverstone blockbuster, Hill said:

“You’re talking about it as if it was out of the blue and I think it wasn’t out of the blue. I think it’s been coming for a while. I think he’s been in the hunt and in in the frame and he’s got the desire. There’s no doubt about that. I mean, Charles [Leclerc] is a really fast driver and he’s got the jump on on Carlos [Sainz] but I think confidence is a huge thing in our sport. Some drivers suddenly find another level and I hope this win will do it for Carlos.”

With only 11 points separating Carlos Sainz from his teammate Charles Leclerc in the current Drivers' Standings, the former world champion's words may come true over the remainder of the season.

