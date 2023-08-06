Carlos Sainz reportedly agrees to deal to sign a pre-agreement with Audi F1 in 2025

Carlos Sainz Jr. is reported to have signed a pre-agreement with Audi F1, amid his lingering doubts about continuing with Ferrari. The German manufacturer will join the grid in 2026, taking over the Sauber team.

Sainz's current contract with Ferrari expires at the end of 2024. A report from Auto Action suggests that the Spaniard will join the Sauber team in 2025 before the Audi takeover. His projected move will be to a full-works manufacturer in 2026.

The Ferrari driver had spoken to the same media last weekend in Spa-Franchorchamps. Sainz indicated that he prefers to have his future secured before entering a season.

“I do prefer starting a season already knowing where I’m going to be the following year.

“Because that takes away the distraction that there always is to be negotiating a new contract when you need to be fully focused on what you’re doing on track and on the work you have to do with the team you’re currently with.”

The Spaniard believes that negotiating contracts in such a way is the "only way to make progress." He added that he would be sorting out his future during the winter break.

“While it’s still early days and the end of the season is still some four months away, it’s true that once this championship will be over, I’ll fully focus on sorting my future.”

“The goal is to go into the 2024 championship without any worries about it and my contract for the future already signed and sealed.”

Carlos Sainz had been previously linked with Audi with various sources indicating that his father, who holds close ties with the German manufacturer, will have influence over the decision.

The reports about Sainz emerged after Charles Leclerc reportedly signed a multi-year extension with Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz is not worried about major exits from Ferrari

Since Mattia Binotto's exit from the team last year, head of vehicle performance David Sanchez and sporting director Laurent Mekies have left the team. Carlos Sainz is not concerned about the shake-up in the management hierarchy as he believes the current structure is doing well.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz

"I’m not concerned at all with the transition period, because it’s already been smoothened out. I don’t feel like it’s light at all," insisted Sainz (via f1i.com). "I’m 100 percent [sure] that the structure we have now is also working well for the development of next year’s car.

"Fred is doing the best he can do to reinforce the team, and the people we have have very clear targets in mind," he added. "The car is being developed nicely in the wind tunnel and I don’t feel light at all."

Current Mercedes performance director Loic Serra will join the team in 2025, and Laurent Mekies who is on gardening leave, will be joining AlphaTauri as the team principal.