Ferrari driver emerges as prime candidate targeted by Audi F1

According to reports, Audi has marked Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz as a potential driver for its entry into Formula 1 in 2026. The German manufacturer has already begun scouting talent for its venture into F1.

According to a report published by the Swiss outlet Blick, Carlos Sainz is rumored to join the German team after his contract with Ferrari expires. The Spaniard's contract ends after the 2024 season and will join the Sauber outfit if the team successfully persuades the 28-year-old to join the team.

Audi has confirmed its entry as an engine manufacturer and works outfit as it bought a major stake in the Sauber F1 team currently in its Alfa Romeo disguise.

The Sauber Group's newly appointed CEO Andreas Seidl is said to have orchestrated the plan to rope in Sainz. Seidl previously worked with Sainz for two years between 2019-20 when he led McLaren as a team principal.

Carlos Sainz and Andreas Seidl were instrumental in McLaren's rise to the front of the midfield, finishing fourth and third in 2019 and 2020, respectively. After his brief spell at McLaren, Sainz left to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari.

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc is also rumored to be at the top of Audi F1's potential drivers list. Ferrari's prodigy, Leclerc, might also contemplate joining the German team if the Maranello-based team fails to build on its promises of winning the title.

Carlos Sainz has already driven for four teams on the current F1 grid. The former Red Bull academy driver made his debut with Torro Rosso in 2015. He then joined Renault midseason in 2017 and spent the following year with the team. While Sainz didn't impress in driving for the two teams, his stock rose when he joined McLaren in 2019.

His consistent performances didn't go unnoticed while driving for the resurgent Woking-based outfit. He landed a Ferrari contract in 2021 and will drive for the team until the end of 2024.

How do the Ferrari teammates compare after two years?

Carlos Sainz had a stellar debut season with Ferrari as he hit the ground running in 2021. Sainz consistently matched Charles Leclerc's pace, scoring four podiums in his first year with the team. He managed to beat Leclerc in the drivers' standings, finishing fifth as the 'Best of the Rest'.

The following season was a kind of revelation for Sainz as F1 entered the ground effects era. Leclerc aced the changes quickly, racking up two wins early in the season while Sainz had a shaky start to his season.

The Spaniard managed to bag his maiden pole position and race win last year. He finished fifth in the standings when Leclerc was fighting for the title earlier in the season.

In the ongoing season, the Italian team has had an underwhelming start, occupying fourth in the standings. Both drivers are hoping to make a fresh start to the season in Baku.

