Carlos Sainz reveals he is 'very, very close' to a new Ferrari contract

Carlos Sainz has admitted he is 'very, very close' to inking a new deal with Ferrari after clinching P2 in the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP last Sunday.

Despite being left frustrated by his own showing in comparison to that of teammate Charles Leclerc, the Spaniard is optimistic about staying on with the Scuderia for the foreseeable future.

After helping secure the Italian outfit's first one-two finish in F1 since the 2019 Singapore GP, Sainz shed light on the situation regarding his contract by saying:

“I think we are close. Very close. Very, very close. Very close. Extremely close. Nearly there.”

This sentiment was also echoed by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who said:

“I think we found an agreement. It’s only a matter to translate it into paper.”

Carlos Sainz believes 2022 F1 Bahrain GP weekend was his 'most difficult' as a Ferrari driver

Carlos Sainz feels the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP race weekend was his 'most difficult' yet since joining Ferrari.

Sainz arrived at the Scuderia stables to replace four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel after the 2022 F1 season. Throughout the weekend, the Spaniard was consistently outpaced by teammate Charles Leclerc.

Reflecting on a tough race that ended in a blaze of glory for Ferrari, Sainz said:

“In FP1, FP2 and FP3 I was very far behind, the most far that I’ve been ever in Ferrari, and that’s why even with a 1-2 that we scored, I’m not entirely happy with the weekend. As a Ferrari driver it’s been my most difficult weekend and it just shows that I need to put my head down, understand this car, understand where is Charles making the difference with his driving and the way that he’s approaching the corners and driving the tires, also in the race.”

The 27-year-old went on to add, saying:

“I need to improve if I want to fight for a win and I will put my head down and try to do some steps coming into Jeddah. Can I improve it from one weekend to another? I think I can improve it. Can I cut down the deficit completely? It’s a very good question. I wish I can and I will be working hard for it.”

Sainz also admitted that he needs to change his driving style to adapt to the set-up of the new Ferrari F1-75 if he is to reduce the gap between himself and Leclerc.

