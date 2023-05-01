Carlos Sainz reveals Lando Norris’ emotional reaction after Spaniard driver announced Ferrari move

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has said that he initially didn't understand what his former McLaren teammate Lando Norris meant on the Spaniard's farewell video.

Sainz announced about leaving the iconic British team at the start of the 2020 season to replace the outgoing Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari. The Spaniard was a huge part of McLaren's resurgence in 2019, and along with Norris, helped the team finish P4 in the constructor's championship.

During their time together, Sainz and Norris formed a deep friendship. Reacting to the Briton's reaction to his departure, Sainz said:

"So exactly how he reacted? He commented on my post in my goodbye video to McLaren, thanking than, and he commented, 'Soy Lago', which in Spanish means, 'I'm a lake'. At first, I didn't understand why this guy comments on such an emotional post saying, 'I'm a lake', and I was a bit confused.

"Then when I talk to him on a Zoom call, he told me it meant that he was crying. I'm a lake of tears, you know, so I didn't understand the expression at the time. I thought maybe he was writing incorrectly or Auto-correct, and then I was laughing out loud,"

Leema⁵⁵ @Halyma221 🥹🥹



“Soy lago” has a new meaningg now 🥹 IM NOT OKAY🥹🥹“Soy lago” has a new meaningg now IM NOT OKAY😭😭😥😭😭🥹🥹“Soy lago” has a new meaningg now😭😭🥹 https://t.co/q9fTIJAT3B

"This has been a very difficult weekend" - Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz has said that the Azerbaijan GP weekend was less than ideal weekend, as never really got the hang of the car and was miles behind his teammate Charles Leclerc in terms of performance.

As per F1.com, Sainz said:

"This has been a very difficult weekend. P5 brings home some points, but I must put my hand up and admit I lacked confidence under braking, and the pace was not there.

On the medium tyre, I could push a bit more, but with the harder compound, I simply didn’t feel the car. Now I look forward to a reset, as Miami is just around the corner, and I can’t wait to jump in the car again and keep pushing."

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur said that Sainz's P5 was satisfactory:

"Overall, this has been a positive weekend for the team. We took two pole positions and one podium finish with Charles, and our overall points total, thanks also to Carlos’ fifth place, is satisfactory."

Carlos Sainz will look to be more competitive in Miami, where he finished on the podium last season.

Poll : 0 votes