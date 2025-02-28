Carlos Sainz reveals he wanted to emulate $140M worth rapper Kendrick Lamar's iconic superbowl dance during the F1 75 car launch event

Carlos Sainz, Williams racing driver, revealed that he wanted to recreate rapper Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl dance during the F175 event held in London last week. However, he got confused about what exactly he wanted to perform in front of the crowd and ended up just waving.

The FIA hosted a mega event in the O2 arena in London on February 18 to celebrate F1's 75th anniversary. All 10 teams unveiled their cars' livery with 20 drivers of the upcoming season marking their presence.

Sainz arrived on the red carpet with a blue coat to represent his new team, Williams Racing. He quickly changed into the team race suit and marked his official presence as a Williams driver.

He and Alex Albon walked out on the stage to unveil the livery of their upcoming season challenger. Meanwhile, during day 3 of the pre-season test in Bahrain, Sainz was asked by F1 pundit Martin Brundle as to why he didn't sing 'Smooth Operator' during the event.

To this, Carlos Sainz replied (via F1TV):

"I was thinking wild things. I was going to walk in with Kendrick Lamar's dance. The Super Bowl dance. Then I thought, I better sing 'Smooth Operator.' I don't know; in the end, I didn't have the courage to do any of these things, and I just said hello to the crowd."

Famous rapper Kendrick Lamar, who has a net worth of $140 million, performed at the 2025 Super Bowl event, and his performance went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Sainz is having an impressive time at the pre-season test in Bahrain. He topped the charts in the second session of day 2 on Thursday. Moreover, the new Williams appears much stronger and faster compared to its predecessor.

After racing four seasons for Scuderia Ferrari, Sainz signed a multi-year deal with Williams, beginning in 2025.

Carlos Sainz not satisfied with pre-season testing ahead of Williams debut

Carlos Sainz took part in day 2 of the pre-season test at Bahrain on Thursday. However, on day 3, his teammate, Alex Albon, is set to take over the control of the 2025 season challenger.

Meanwhile, with his next outing being directly in Australia, Sainz feels the testing time wasn't enough for him. Talking to media, he said (via F1's official website):

“That is my last day, so the next thing for me is Australia, which feels like not enough testing. I wish we could try a lot more things, but this is Formula 1 nowadays. Anyway, I feel as ready as I can be with a day and a half of testing, and we will try and push flat-out in Australia."

Carlos Sainz has tested Williams 2025 season challenger for a limited period of time. He drove the car during the filming day in Silverstone and then during the pre-season test.

