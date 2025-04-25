Carlos Sainz rocks a dapper black suit as he attends Madrid GP inauguration function

Carlos Sainz attended the inauguration of the Madrid Grand Prix. The Williams Racing driver donned a black suit for the event.

Ad

Held at the proposed site of the race, the event marked another milestone in the Spanish motorsport calendar, with Madrid officially joining the Formula 1 calendar in addition to the existing Barcelona Grand Prix. The ceremony attracted several high-profile personalities, including the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, and the Mayor of the Spanish capital, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

Sainz wore a suit with a white inner shirt and dark shades at the event. The former Scuderia Ferrari driver later shared a glimpse of his appearance at the event with a social media post.

Ad

Trending

He posted a snapshot of himself in his outfit enjoying a meal. The Spaniard accompanied it with a relatively humorous caption:

“Lo que más echo de menos,” which translates to English as “What I miss the most,” referring to the food.

Carlos Sainz at the Madrid Grand Prix inauguration. Image: @carlossainz55 via Instagram

The Madrid Grand Prix is expected to bring a fresh wave of excitement to the ever-expanding world of Formula 1. Set to debut in 2026, the race will be held at the MadRING circuit, which spans across the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anticipation for the Grand Prix continues to build, as the circuit layout continues to make the rounds on social media. Carlos Sainz and his Williams team will definitely be eyeing a triumphant homecoming when the lights go out for the race in the 2026 season.

Carlos Sainz shares thoughts on the Madrid Grand Prix inauguration

Carlos Sainz also shared his thoughts on the newly inaugurated Madrid Grand Prix. The announcement of the circuit is expected to see it featured as a permanent race on the F1 calendar for at least the next 10 years.

Ad

The Grand Prix, which adds to the growing list of F1 races in Europe, is expected to be held on a temporary street circuit with a purpose-built pit lane—similar in style to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Sainz, expressing his excitement about having a home race, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, accompanied with the caption:

“As a Madrileño, I am very proud to see how @madring_oficial is starting to be built today. 🤩 Happy to be an ambassador for this very special project. See you in 2026!”

Ad

Ad

The Madrid GP circuit is expected to feature 22 corners, including a steeply banked turn reminiscent of the Zandvoort circuit. Construction of the racetrack is set to kick off next month, with the first Grand Prix scheduled for September 2026.

Expand Tweet

The timing of the Madrid GP’s entry appears particularly significant, as questions continue to linger over the future of the Barcelona Grand Prix, whose current contract expires at the end of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More