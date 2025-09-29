Carlos Sainz’s boss shares his take on F1 potentially increasing the race calendar

Carlos Sainz's Williams team principal, James Vowles, has shared his take on the possibility of increasing the number of races in a calendar year. In line with this, Vowles has asserted that he is quite satisfied with the current number of events.The ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season has 24 Grand Prix on the race calendar, and James Vowles views this as the perfect number. While talking along these lines, Vowles recently came up with a fascinating take via an interaction with Pit Debrief:&quot;I don't think that we have too many races, but I would not go above where we are at the moment, because we are asking people at home to be there for half a year. Half your weekends are spent watching Formula 1.&quot;Furthermore, he took the time to shed light on a specific aspect that he would like to change in the pinnacle of motorsport, and thus brought up the topic of having two-day race weekends instead of three.&quot;I would change, and this is very much my opinion, I'll put that out there, I would change to two-day weekends, I would do Saturday and Sunday.&quot;James Vowles is one of the most experienced men in the Formula 1 paddock. Following a long stint with Mercedes, he has been leading the charge of Williams as team principal since 2023.Vowles had an enjoyable outing during Round 17 of the ongoing campaign. His driver, Carlos Sainz, brought home a truckload of points courtesy of his third place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.Carlos Sainz and Co. will 'step forward every year'While James Vowles has come up with a take on the number of races in the pinnacle of motorsport, he came up with an in-depth debrief following Carlos Sainz's third-place finish in Baku.In line with this, Vowles touched upon a few points and asserted that, under his leadership, the Williams Formula 1 team will continue to progress. The outfit currently has two potent drivers in the form of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, and the whole team is determined to make a strong step in 2026.&quot;I think what I've said all the way along is some positives and negatives for everyone to acknowledge. I'm confident that we as Williams will step forward every year going forward from here onwards. That's important to know.&quot;&quot;We're on a good pathway. We're investing in a good way. There's a but, we still have a long way to go.&quot;Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are two drivers who have been competing in Formula 1 for quite some time. In the ongoing 2025 season, the Grove-based outfit is currently in P5 in the Constructors Standings.Keeping this in view, the team would ideally like to fight for higher positions from next year onwards.