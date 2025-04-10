Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend drops 3-word reaction on Carmen Mundt’s Tennis attire

Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, has shared a three-word reaction to Carmen Mundt’s latest tennis attire. George Russell's partner shared some of her photos in a stylish tennis outfit on Instagram.
The Spanish-born Mundt shared a carousel of her sophisticated tennis look, clad in a crisp white skirt with a green accent, alongside a pastel cropped top and matching headgear. Captioning the photos, she wrote:
“Wednesday evenings are for padel 🎾”
The pictures shared by George Russell’s partner have since triggered a flurry of reactions, and one person who wasn’t going to be left out was Rebecca. The Scottish model responded to the post with a three-word love reaction alongside an emoji:
“Love love love 😍”
The partners of both Formula 1 drivers share an endearing friendship among themselves, away from the rivalry on F1 race tracks. On occasion, Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend has also shown that she shares a healthy relationship with the partner of his former Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc—Alexandra Saint Mleux. The two often exchange kind comments on each other’s social media posts.
Beyond their social media camaraderie, the partners of F1 drivers have often proven to be a huge support system and are frequently spotted trackside during Grand Prix weekends.
Carlos Sainz Sr. speaks on his son marrying Rebecca Donaldson
Carlos Sainz's father, Sainz Sr., shared his thoughts on his son getting married to Rebecca Donaldson. The pair has reportedly been together since the 2023 Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
The 62-year-old detailed that the decision to get married was largely well-thought-out and not one to rush into. Speaking in an excerpt from the Netflix series Drive to Survive, via Indian Times, the rally driver stated:
“Well, I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone. You have to think about it. You have to choose who will be the mother of your children. You have to meditate on it.”
The veteran driver teased the possibility of his son getting married being the responsibility of his wife, Reyes Vázquez de Castro, rather than his.
“I’ve already been with my two daughters—this time it’s not my turn, it would be Reyes’ turn... Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear,” he concluded.
While Carlos Sainz Jr. continues to make a name for himself in the ever-competitive world of F1, his partner thrives in the fashion industry. The 30-year-old model owns the fashion brand Muse Activewear, which she launched during the COVID-19 lockdown.
On the track, Carlos Sainz will aim for an impressive outing in his fourth Grand Prix with the Williams Racing team at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The 30-year-old has so far failed to live up to the lofty expectations many had of him following his switch from Scuderia Ferrari.
The former Red Bull Racing Junior driver has only been able to muster a single point for the Grove-based outfit—a figure that pales in comparison to his teammate, Alex Albon, who has racked up a staggering 18 points from the first three races of the season.