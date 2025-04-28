Carlos Sainz's girlfriend drops a cheeky two-word story featuring the Williams driver

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, visited the Hackett clothing shop, where she found her partner's portrait at the entrance. Donaldson captured a picture of the same and shared it on social media with a two-word caption.

Sainz is the new brand ambassador of Hackett, a men's clothing brand based in England. He signed an endorsement deal earlier this year along with his father and made an announcement through social media.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, Rebecca Donaldson, Sainz's girlfriend, visited the Hackett clothing shop in London, United Kingdom. She bumped into a full-sized portrait of the Williams driver dressed in Hackett clothes right outside the store. Donaldson captured the photo and shared it through her Instagram story with the caption:

"Fan girling."

Rebecca Donaldson's IG Story [Image Source: @iamrebeccad/Instagram]

Rebecca and Carlos have been dating for a few years now. The two were first spotted holidaying together in Italy in 2023. Their relationship became official when the Scottish model began appearing in the paddock with Sainz on race weekends.

Donaldson is a model by profession and is quite popular on social media. She previously dated television personality and Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Scott Disick.

That being said, Sainz switched to Williams this year after getting replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. However, his debut season with the Grove-based squad is off to a shaky start. In five races, he has grabbed just five points and faced two DNFs.

On the other hand, his Williams teammate Alex Albon has leveled up compared to 2024. He has 20 points to his name in five races, including a P5 finish in Australia.

Williams, meanwhile, is seated P5 in the constructors' championship with 25 points. Interestingly, the Grove-based squad has reportedly shifted its complete focus to 2026 to prepare for the new engine regulations.

Carlos Sainz shares an honest assessment of the Madrid track layout

Carlos Sainz at F1 Madrid Groundbreaking Event - Source: Getty

The famous Madring circuit is set to host the Madrid F1 Grand Prix for 10 years, beginning in 2026. Amid uncertainty around the track layout, Carlos Sainz has reassured the F1 drivers with his assessment.

Talking to Planet F1, he said:

"The drivers have asked me about the circuit, the corners, the layout… I’ve told them not to worry, that I’m going to try to help as much as possible to make the circuit a good show."

"What I ask of an F1 circuit as a driver is that it has charisma and character, that it has a lot of corners that make it different. There are circuits like Baku, which has no major corners beyond the castle section, but it has character because it has very long straights, there’s a lot of overtaking, and it’s spectacular."

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz is contracted with Williams on a multi-year deal, meaning he will likely continue racing for the team in 2026.

