Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend makes fashion statement with a black gown, Charles Leclerc’s gf drops 1-word response

Williams Racing F1 driver Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, turned heads with a stunning fashion statement after she shared a carousel of photos on the social media platform Instagram.

The Scottish model, who reportedly started dating the Spanish F1 driver in 2023, took to her Instagram page to share photos from her recent event in Milan, Italy.

Donning a black gown, the 29-year-old model shared photos from her Milan events. Rebecca, who also frequently visits the F1 paddock alongside Sainz, shared a video of some runway activities from the event.

The photos shared on social media by Sainz’s girlfriend have since been met with several reactions. Notably, Rebecca has more than 443k followers on Instagram.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, dropped a one-word comment on Carlos Sainz's girlfriend's post. Image: @iamrebeccad via Instagram.

Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, was among those who responded, leaving a one-word comment: “Beautiful”, accompanied by a love emoji under the post.

Carlos Sainz aims for proudest moment of his F1 career

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz recently reflected on what could be one of the proudest moments of his F1 career ahead of the 2025 season.

The former Red Bull Racing Junior driver, who joined Atlassian Williams Racing after leaving Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season, admitted that securing a podium finish with his current team would be one of the proudest moments of his career.

“I’m in my 10th year in Formula 1, and I’m joining Williams at a very important moment, as the team is undergoing key changes in its history. Nothing would make me happier or prouder. It would definitely be the proudest moment of my career if one day I can stand on a podium with this team,” Sainz was quoted as saying by Motorsport Week.

Williams Racing last recorded a podium finish at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, when George Russell finished second in a rain-affected race.

Prior to that, the Grove-based team’s last podium came at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when Lance Stroll recorded a third-place finish in his rookie season with the team in Baku.

The Grand Prix could have ended even better for the Canadian, as a last-lap overtake by Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas saw what could have been a second-place finish for Stroll reduced to third.

Whether Sainz can achieve this feat during the 2025 season remains to be seen. However, judging by early signs, the Spanish driver cannot be ruled out, especially considering he set the fastest time during the three-day pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The four-time Grand Prix winner could well be one of the dark horses of the 2025 F1 season.

