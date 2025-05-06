Carlos Sainz's girlfriend reacts to Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux's latest IG post

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, gave an adorable reaction to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux's, latest post on social media. The Monegasque headed to Miami with optimism after achieving the first podium of the 2025 season in Saudi Arabia. However, his hopes of a good result were dashed by the SF-25's lack of pace around the Miami International Autodrome.

The Ferrari driver had a dreadful start as he could only muster a P6 in the Sprint Qualifying and did not even start the Sprint race after crashing out on the reconnaissance lap in the rain. His main race was not any better as he could only make up a one spot to P7 after starting from P8.

Despite his dismal weekend, Charles Leclerc was supported on the weekend by his partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, and their dog, Leo. On her social media platform, she posted a series of pictures from the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, was gushing at the pictures and reacted in the comments section by putting three 'heart eyes' emojis.

Snapshot of Carlos Sainz's partner's comment...Credits-Instagram (@alexandrasaintmleux)

Rebecca Donaldson, who is a model by profession, gets along well with Alexandra Saint-Mleux as well as George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt.

Carlos Sainz Sr. comments on his son's marriage plans with his girlfriend

While speaking in context to his son and his girlfriend's future plans, former Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr. stated that the decision to get married needed some mediation.

In an interview with the Hola magazine, the Spanish motorsport legend said:

“Well, I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone. You have to think about it. You have to choose who will be the mother of your children. You have to meditate on it.”

He further added:

“I’ve already been with my two daughters, this time it’s not my turn, it would be Reyes’ turn (laughs)... Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear.”

Carlos Sainz also spoke about the impact of his mother, Reyes, on his life and how she raised him and his siblings in a 'peculiar' situation, saying:

“That my mother was able to take care of the education of three children is complicated, having raised three children in a house with a somewhat peculiar situation. So, yes, having that example at home is obviously my reference and what I would like to aspire to.”

Although the Williams F1 driver did not comment on any impending nuptials, his girlfriend Rebecaa Donaldson is often spotted spending time with the Sainz family in the F1 paddock and even sometimes arrives at the track with his father and his cousin.

