Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, took to her official social media account to flaunt her toned abs. Donaldson, who has nearly half a million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos, including one with a ripped physique.

Donaldson is quite active on social media, and her latest post is a testament to that. In her post, she uploaded a range of photos, from a selfie in a black outfit to another in a white outfit. Along with these, she also uploaded some abstract images of a quote, a car, and a drink with a notebook.

Among these photos, she uploaded a photo of her toned abs, something that grabbed the followers' attention. Being a professional model, Rebecca Donaldson follows a strict diet and guidelines to keep her body in check, something that was visible in her recent post.

Here's the series of photos she uploaded as a post on Instagram:

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson started dating each other in early 2023. This was a couple of months after the former Ferrari driver parted ways with Isa Hernaez, a Spanish journalist. On the other hand, Donaldson dated American TV personality Scott Disick, but they broke up in mid-2022.

After nearly seven years of relationship with Hernaez, Sainz fell in love with Donaldson, and made their first public appearance in Milan, Italy, in June that year. A couple of months later, the couple appeared together at a golf course in Amsterdam, Netherlands, again, and this cemented their status as a couple.

Sainz and Donaldson's relationship seemingly matured when the Spanish driver underwent an appendicitis surgery in early 2024. During this time, Donaldson reportedly stayed with the F1 driver at his home in Madrid, Spain, to take care of him.

As of the mid-2025 season, Donaldson and Sainz are one of the most renowned F1 couples, and often make paddock appearances together.

When Carlos Sainz shared a hilarious reaction to Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post

Taking to his official Instagram account, Carlos Sainz dropped a three-word comment on his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's, Instagram post. Donaldson uploaded a post on the Meta-owned platform on June 20, 2025, and this was when the Williams driver dropped the comment.

Donaldson uploaded a post on Instagram with a caption, "before and after I've eaten". Reacting to it, here's what the F1 star wrote,

"You look hangry."

Here's Carlos Sainz's comment on his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post:

Credit: Rebecca Donaldson on Instagram.

Rebecca Donaldson, a Scottish national, is a professional model and an entrepreneur by profession. She founded an activewear company, named Muse Activewear, in October 2020.

Carlos Sainz is currently racing with Williams after he had to make way for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari at the end of last season. At Williams, he is racing alongside Alex Albon, and is in P14 in the 2025 Drivers' Championship with 13 points after 11 races and two Sprints.

