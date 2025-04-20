Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson and Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux turn heads at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP paddock

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, turned heads for their outfits at the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP paddock. The former Ferrari duo had respectable qualifying performances in Jeddah as Leclerc finished in P4 while Sainz pipped Hamilton to get P6 at the end of the Q3 session.

The pair has continued to stay competitive on the track despite racing for two different teams in the 2025 season. Leclerc and Sainz were teammates at the Italian team for four years from 2021 to 2025 and helped the Maranello-based outfit finish P2 twice during their partnership in 2022 and 2024.

However, the Spanish driver left the team at the end of the 2024 season after Ferrari announced the arrival of Lewis Hamilton for this year, but the former teammates have remained close. Not just them, but the partners as well have continued their equation from previous years.

In a picture shared by F1 photographer Kym Illman on Instagram, Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, was spotted wearing a grey jumpsuit while Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, was wearing Japanese attire that caught the eye of many as they walked in the paddock in Jeddah.

The two partners of F1 drivers have often been spotted hanging out in the F1 paddock and also cheer each other on social media. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start close to each other in the main race in Saudi Arabia, as the duo finished in P4 and P6 respectively, the latter also shared his thoughts on his result.

Charles Leclerc analyzes his P4 in the Saudi GP qualifying

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was disappointed with his P4 finish in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying, as he had a deficit of over three tenths to the pole lap of Max Verstappen and had not made any significant progress compared to rivals.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the eight-time F1 race winner said:

“I’m not happy, I’m really not happy. Finishing P4 in qualifying is really good, I put everything out there, but for now, the performance of the car is just not there. I either have massive understeer or massive oversteer, but the end result is that I don't have enough grip to reproduce what the guys in front do.”

“I’m a bit disappointed because we had a few upgrades that should have helped, but the gap [to the frontrunners] seems to be pretty similar to before,” he said. “[The upgrades] do work, but unfortunately, I feel like the others have done as much of a step, which means that the gap hasn't really changed.”

Ferrari had brought an upgraded floor at the last race in Bahrain, which had helped them get a front-row start to the race. Charles Leclerc has a series of P4 finishes in the last two races and would look to get his podium of the 2025 season in the main race on Sunday.

