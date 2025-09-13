Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson dazzles in a mirror selfie as she flaunts toned physique

Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, shared a carousel of pictures from her recent trip to New York, showcasing her stunning attires and dazzling in front of a mirror. She was in the US to attend a fashion event, whose highlights she had earlier shared.Donaldson has gained a massive following on social media in recent years. Her career as a model began at the young age of 17 when her mother signed her up for a beauty pageant. Since then, she has been growing quite phenomenally in the field.She was born in Scotland but is currently based in the United Kingdom, where she has made quite a name for herself. Donaldson's portfolio also includes previous work with Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire Mexico. She regularly shares her daily life updates with the over 650k followers she has amassed on Instagram. Recently, Rebecca Donaldson was present in New York for a fashion event, from where she shared stunning pictures of her bold outfits.&quot;jet lag mood,&quot; the post's caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRebecca Donaldson has been dating Williams Racing F1 driver Carlos Sainz. The couple was first spotted together back in 2023, and she has been a regular visitor to the Paddock since. She was actively spotted in the Ferrari garage up until last year, and moved down to the Williams garage with Sainz, as he made a major shift in his F1 career this season.Carlos Sainz pinpoints &quot;weakness&quot; with Williams' carCarlos Sainz during the 2025 F1 Dutch GP (Getty Images)Sainz, paired with Alex Albon, brought Williams the most points the team had scored in the past five seasons. Currently in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship, the team has witnessed a massive surge in performance and points with this new driver pairing.However, this has been more of a downgrade for Carlos Sainz. He had been racing with Ferrari since the 2021 season, and was replaced this year by Lewis Hamilton. As he joined his new team, there was quite a challenge ahead of him.While he did manage to perform consistently and score crucial points for the team this season initially, that form has seemingly worn off. He hasn't scored any points in a main race since Canada, and continues to struggle with pace.Speaking to Motorsport Week, the Spaniard explained that the weakness in the car lies with its driving. He suggested that the car requires a completely different driving style than his to extract the maximum potential.&quot;I know I have the speed with the car,&quot; he told Motorsport Week. &quot;I don’t feel particularly at home with it. The car has some weaknesses that I cannot drive around them or I cannot tune a set-up to get rid of those weaknesses. And you need to drive the car in a very particular way to do a maximum lap, the best possible lap time and it doesn’t particularly suit my driving style in that way.&quot;Despite the success they have had this season, there is quite a lot of work that remains down at Williams Racing. Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are two of the more experienced drivers on the grid; moreover, their consistent performances are expected to improve the team further to get a dominant pace amongst the midfielders.