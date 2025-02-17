Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops 1-word reaction to Alexandra Saint Mleux's social media post

Rebecca Donaldson, Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, reacted to Alexandra Saint Mleux's social media post in a red rose-themed outfit. She called Alexandra pretty with a cute emoji to express her appreciation for the latter's outfit.

Alexandra Saint Mleux, an arts and history student, began dating Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc a few years ago. While supporting her partner from the garage, she met Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson.

The duo formed a heartwarming bond of friendship and spent quality time together at the paddock, especially during the 2024 F1 season. While Sainz has moved to Williams Racing for the upcoming F1 season, Rebecca and Alexandra's bond is still strong.

Alexandra Saint Mleux posted a picture, flaunting her outfit on social media. She donned a red rose-themed dress and did swirls.

While fans loved her outfit, Rebecca Donaldson also sent her appreciation. She posted a comment saying:

"Pretty 🥰"

Alexandra Saint's Mleux's IG Post (Image Source: @alexandrasaintmleux/Instagram]

This is not the first time the duo's friendship has been on social media. Alexandra and Rebecca often comment on each other's posts and appreciate one another's outfits.

While the dynamics between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have changed, their girlfriends are likely to continue being friends during the coming season.

Meanwhile, Sainz has already begun preparations for his transition year with Williams. He unveiled the 2025 season Challenger on February 14 at Silverstone and took a few laps to test the machinery.

According to the Spanish driver, the initial feel of the car was great, but he still needed to adjust the cockpit position and other key technical issues.

On the other hand, Leclerc completed his TPC test with Ferrari's older model. Ferrari will unveil their car on February 19, a day after the FIA's 75-year anniversary event scheduled at the O2 Arena in London.

Carlos Sainz boasts about Williams' progress

Carlos Sainz (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Sainz took Williams' 2025 season challenger for a spin on the Silverstone track, right after the car launch event on February 14. He was happy with the first test and lauded the team's progress.

While speaking to reporters, Sainz said, via ESPN:

"I think this is a good show of Williams' progress, to be bold enough to prepare a test where all of our partners are here, and all the media is invited to see the first laps of the car. It shows the trust that Williams has in their new tools to produce a car that is going to be here on time, is going to be working well like it did today without any issues, and I think it's a good sign."

Carlos Sainz earlier drove Williams' older model at Yas Marina Circuit during the post-season test run held following the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

