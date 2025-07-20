Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops 2-word reaction to George Russell's partner's social media post

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, gave a short reaction to Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, on her social media. The Spanish driver has been going out with the Scottish model for close to two years after they were first spotted together during the summer break of the 2023 season.Ever since, the pair have been inseparable and are spotted in the F1 paddock during race weekends frequently. She often sits with Carlos Sainz's family in the garage and cheers on her partner during races.The 30-year-old has been attending races for two years and has made some bonds with fellow WAGs Carmen Montero Mundt, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, and Lily He, to name a few. She regularly extends her support to her friends on social media by dropping comments.On her recent Instagram post, George Russell's partner posted a series of pictures promoting the brand 'Alo' and wrote in her caption:&quot;Curls are officially out for the summer!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarlos Sainz's partner, who also shares a similar hairstyle to Montero Mundt, gave a two-word reaction in the comments and said:&quot;Curly girls.&quot;Snapshot of Rebecca Donaldson's comment...Credits-InstagramNot just Donaldson and Montero Mundt, but Sainz and Russell also share a cordial dynamic. The duo have fought for race wins on multiple occasions, such as Hungary 2022, Singapore 2023, etc, but have managed to keep it fair on the track.Carlos Sainz chimes in on George Russell's contract situationWilliams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that George Russell's contract situation with Mercedes was not ideal for a racing driver. The British driver is out of contract with the German team at the end of the 2025 season, and despite his brilliant start to this year, he is yet to sign an extension with the former world champions.While appearing on the TalkSport Driving podcast, the former Ferrari driver said:“As a racing driver, it’s not an ideal situation. We all try and hide the fact that it affects you, we try not to be affected. I strongly believe that, like I did last year, you can still have a very strong season with all this noise going around your future and around your team, like it can be proved by what George is doing this year and what I did last year.&quot;&quot;But at the same time, it’s not ideal. It’s noise for you. It’s noise for the team. It’s noise for your engineers, for your mechanics. Even though you can still have a very successful season, it’s not the ideal situation and it’s not what any driver wants.”George Russell and Carlos Sainz also share additional duties in the GPDA, with both being directors in the body after the latter joined at the start of the 2025 season.