Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops a 3-word IG story with his manager

Williams F1 driver, Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, gave a short reaction poking fun at the former's manager, Carlos Onoros, ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. After a slow start to his time with the British team, the Spaniard has finally found his groove, as evident by his performances in the last two race weekends.

Although he was unable to score points in Bahrain, Sainz qualified in the Top 10 and ahead of his teammate Alex Albon. He followed it up with another Q3 appearance in Jeddah and a P8 finish in the main race. The 30-year-old will return to his happy hunting ground in Miami, where he has finished in the Top 5 on all three editions thus far.

Carlos Sainz would be joined in Florida by his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, who has supported him in the sport ever since they started dating in mid-2023, and his manager and cousin, Carlos Onoros.

Donaldson, who hails from Scotland, and is a model by profession, has been a frequent spotter in the F1 paddock. She has gotten close to Sainz's family as well and in her recent Instagram Story, she was seen making a hilarious three-word comment on Carlos Onoros's sunglasses in Miami and wrote:

"Miami's changed you."

Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Carlos Onoros...Credits-Instagram

On the racing front, Carlos Sainz has scored just five points in the 2025 season thus far and sits in P15, level on points with Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda.

Carlos Sainz previews the Miami GP this weekend

Williams F1 driver, Carlos Sainz, stated that the Miami Grand Prix was a big race for him due to the Grove-based outfit's American ownership.

As per PitPass, the four-time F1 race winner reflected on the weekend and said:

"As we head to Miami for the first US race of the calendar, it's my first stateside race with an American-owned team, so it's sure to be a big one. It's also the second Sprint weekend on the calendar, so we are looking forward to having more opportunities for point scoring, despite having less Free Practice time.

"We've got a strong race car and will be looking to maximise on the performance we've been building over the last few weekends. I'm really looking forward to the weekend!"

Carlos Sainz's teammate Alex Albon spoke about a 'strong partnership' between the duo and added:

"Carlos and I worked well together in Saudi Arabia, and the teamwork paid off with more points on the board. We're in a strong place, so we'll be looking to keep up the positive energy and execute cleanly to maximise our potential this weekend."

Williams are currently P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 25 points to their name after five races and on Sprint in the 2025 season.

