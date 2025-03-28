Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops 4-word reaction on George Russell's girlfriend's latest IG post

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, gave an adorable reaction to Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, on her social media. The Spaniard has been dating the Scottish model for more than a year after first getting spotted with her in mid-2023.

The 30-year-old has been a constant in the four-time F1 race winner's life and has supported the latter through some of the toughest moments of his racing career, such as axing from Ferrari last year.

Donaldson, who is a model, is often spotted in the F1 paddock and shares a great rapport with George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, and Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Montero Mundt and Donaldson are often seen hanging out in the Paddock, encouraging each other in their professional ventures on social media. George Russell's girlfriend posted a collaboration with Max Mara footwear on her Instagram and posted some images of her wearing them in a sunny place. She wrote:

"A weekend in @weekendmaxmara 💚"

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, was complimenting of Montero Mundt's post and gave her four-word reaction in the comments section, saying:

"This is so fun."

Snapshot of Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's comment on George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt's post. Credits-Instagram (@carmenmmundt)

On the racing front, George Russell and Carlos Sainz have started the 2025 season differently, with the former scoring two podiums from two races and the latter having just a point to his name.

Carlos Sainz gives his honest assessment of his tough start to the 2025 season

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was "puzzled" by the lack of pace in the FW47 in the first two races of the 2025 season in Australia and China. Speaking with F1.com after finishing P10, the Spanish driver said:

“A bit puzzled, to be honest, not happy because ever since I jumped in this car I was very quick in testing so I don’t know where the pace has gone for this weekend. At least we have a good 10 days to analyze what went wrong and put together a plan to come back stronger in Japan.

"One of the strangest swings of performance I have had in my career, going from naturally super quick in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, even at the beginning of Australia, and then suddenly the pace has just seemed to fall away from me."

Sainz had made a strong start to his journey with Williams, as he looked fast in the official pre-season testing in Bahrain and even set the fastest time of the test.

However, the drop in performance and pace has been surprising given that Carlos Sainz is known in the sport for his quick adaptation to the car and a new environment.

