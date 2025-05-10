Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson flaunts toned abs in her latest IG post

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson shared a picture of her toned abs on her latest social media post. The Scot has been dating the Spanish driver since the middle of 2023 and is a constant around the latter in his off-track life.

The pair have been spotted in almost every single race in the 2025 season as the 30-year-old starts his new journey at the Grove-based outfit. Donaldson, who is a model by profession, has over 510k followers on her social media platform, Instagram, and regularly posts about her collaboration with different brands.

She recently posted a series of pictures from her life, which included a picture of her toned abs as she was spotted wearing the Alo Athleisure attire, which got over 40k likes, including one from her partner, Carlos Sainz.

Donaldson had reportedly previously dated American TV personality Scott Disick briefly before getting involved with the F1 driver.

Carlos Sainz's father comments on his son's plans

Former World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr. stated that he had no say in his son's plans to get married in the future and hilariously gave the responsibility to his wife, Reyes.

Speaking with Hola Magazine, the 63-year-old spoke on the subject and said:

"Well, I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone. You have to think about it. You have to choose who will be the mother of your children. You have to meditate on it.”

"I’ve already been with my two daughters, this time it’s not my turn, it would be Reyes’ turn (laughs)... Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear,” Sainz Sr. said.

Speaking with Marca Magazine, the Spanish motorsport legend also conceded that Carlos Sainz Jr's decision to join Williams F1 after being dropped by Ferrari was the right one, adding:

"I think Williams was the right decision. After being the second-to-last team last year, Carlos has already achieved sixth place in qualifying. The team has been a bit of a revelation, and we have to admit now that he made the right choice."

Sainz Sr. had been a big advocate for his son joining the Audi project due to the former's ties with the German manufacturer in the Rally world. Audi will be taking over the reins of the Kick Sauber F1 team from the 2026 season, which has been struggling to score points in the last two years.

Williams, on the other hand, looks in a more stable position heading into the new set of regulations, given they would have Mercedes engines in the back, which have been reported to have an edge in terms of development over their rivals next year.

