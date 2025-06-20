Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson makes a fashion statement in a blue swimsuit in Italy

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made a bold fashion statement in a recent photoshoot on social media. The Spanish driver has been going strong with his Scottish girlfriend for two years, after the pair were first spotted in the summer break of the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old is arguably one of the best drivers in the sport and has proven his pedigree at the top of the sport in the last couple of years. However, heading into the 2025 season, he had to make an adjustment given that he joined a midfield team in Williams from Ferrari.

Sainz admitted that he was initially hurt by the Italian team's decision to pass him for Lewis Hamilton, but he was supported by his family and Donaldson to get over his loss.

Rebecca Donaldson, who is a model by profession, has campaigned for several recognizable names like Marie Claire and Wonderland, and added yet another feather to her cap when she posted a series of pictures from her shoot with Jimmy Choo. The 29-year-old model made a fashion statement when she was snapped in a blue swimsuit on a yacht in Italy. She wrote in her caption:

"An Italiano @jimmychoo week,"

The Scot has been a regular in the paddock this year but skipped the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend and the "F1" movie premiere a day later, as she was busy shooting in Italy.

Carlos Sainz analyzes his underwhelming Canadian GP last weekend

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was pleased to at least score a point at the end of the race, but summarized that it was a frustrating weekend for him overall.

Speaking on the team's official website, the four-time F1 race winner said:

"Good to at least score one point today, but I’m pretty frustrated as I spent the race managing an issue, so I couldn’t even compete properly. We did a good job to bring the car home and save a point but, as a team, we need to avoid these situations.

"We didn’t show our maximum potential this weekend for one reason or the other and with such a tight field, it obviously affects the final outcome. We’ll regroup and go back at it again in Europe in a couple of weeks."

Williams F1 team boss James Vowles was also complimentary of Carlos Sainz's performance and added:

"A really strong race from Carlos. He showed great race pace under difficult circumstances, managing a number of aspects of the car, and he did a brilliant job to come home and bring another valuable point to the team."

Carlos Sainz sits in P13 in the standings with as many points to his name, while teammate Alex Albon has 42 points and is comfortably positioned in P8.

