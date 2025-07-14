Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson makes a fashion statement in her Instagram post

Williams driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, caught the eye as she made a fashion statement on her recent social media post. It has been a mixed start to the Spaniards' time with the Grove-based outfit in the 2025 season.

Although Sainz has shown glimpses of his trademark speed during some race weekends, he has been beaten by his new teammate Alex Albon quite regularly in the first half of the season. Despite there being some moments of breakthrough in terms of his progress with the iconic British team, the four-time F1 race winner has been unlucky on a couple of occasions, which have halted his charge.

During his first year with Williams F1, Carlos Sainz has been ably supported by his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, on and off the track. The Scottish model has been a frequent in the F1 paddock while juggling her modelling work around the world.

The 30-year-old, who has over 560k followers on social media, recently posted a series of pictures from her shoot of 'Alo' on her Instagram and wrote:

"Calm feels like this,"

Donaldson has been at Sainz's side since mid-2023 and was a pillar of support during his shock exit from Ferrari, which was first announced last year. The Spaniard was dropped by the Italian team in favor of Lewis Hamilton, who joined the team at the start of the 2025 season.

Carlos Sainz sheds light on fighting his 'demons' following his Ferrari exit.

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz insisted that he was in a constant battle between his angel and demon side following his exit from Ferrari.

While appearing on the High Performance podcast, the 30-year-old reflected on the exit and said:

“I understand how a driver with a big ego would maybe just like to tear Ferrari apart that year, and maybe become a bit political or become a bit of an infection inside the team. My demon – we all have an angel and a demon – and the demon was like, ‘There are so many things I would like to say or do or change.

“But my angel was more powerful at that time and said, ‘No, don’t be that guy, be the professional guy, be the guy that’s just going to give absolutely everything until the last race for this team, and give everyone that has nothing to do with that decision.'”

When explaining why he chose his angel side, Sainz added:

“I owe them my maximum professional level and a good year for the team, for myself, for everyone. I’m going to be the professional guy, the good guy, not the one that wants to set this place on fire.”

Carlos Sainz won twice in his final year with Ferrari and helped to finish P2 in the Constructors' Championship behind McLaren.

