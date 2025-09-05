Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson poses in black yoga dress, Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Kika Gomes react

Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, sported a black yoga outfit from Alo in her latest post on Instagram. The 30-year-old shared photos of herself from a seaside outing.The Scottish model, who has witnessed her fame within the Formula 1 community rise due to her relationship with Carlos Sainz, shared a series of photos, including one featuring the Williams Racing driver. Donaldson accompanied the post with the caption:‘@alo weekends’ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post by the partner of the Formula 1 driver also received reactions from several other partners of F1 drivers, including Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend Kika Gomes and Charles Leclerc’s partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux. The two, who are friends of Donaldson, commented under the post, with the former simply adding:“Perfectttt”Leclerc’s partner left the following comment:“😍😍😍😍”Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Kika Gomes commented on Rebecca Donaldson's post. Screengrab: InstagramLike their respective Formula 1 drivers' partners, the trio are often spotted in the F1 paddock cheering their partners on during race weekends. On occasions, they also opt to hang out away from the high-octane world of Formula 1.Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson have reportedly been together since June 2023. The pair, however, appeared not to publicize their relationship until about two months later when they were spotted together at a golf course in Amsterdam.Carlos Sainz's partner spotted in Monza with Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Kika GomesEarlier, Carlos Sainz’s partner, Rebecca Donaldson, was spotted at the Monza circuit with Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Kika Gomes. They were present at the iconic ‘Temple of Speed’ to cheer their respective partners.The trio, who also double as fashion models and entrepreneurs, were spotted walking into the Monza paddock together. They also appeared to be engaged in a conversation as they walked past the Scuderia Ferrari team hospitality center.Shifting attention to the on-track action, the Friday session at the Italian Grand Prix proved to be relatively impressive for both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. However, the same cannot be said of Pierre Gasly.While Sainz finished both FP1 and FP2 in third place, Leclerc, on his part, maintained a consistent second place for his Ferrari team during both sessions. Gasly also followed in the trend of the consistent results, albeit at the wrong end of the grid. The Alpine F1 team driver mustered up two 18th-place finishes across both Free Practice sessions.With the first day of the Italian Grand Prix weekend out of the way, the trio will now shift their focus to the Saturday session, which includes qualifying for the Sunday race.The three drivers boast relatively fond memories racing at the circuit, with Gasly recording his only F1 win to date during the 2020 edition. Leclerc also claimed victory at Monza in 2019 and 2024. For Sainz, his best result remains his podium finish during the 2023 edition of the race.