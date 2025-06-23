Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson reacts to Charles Leclerc's partner's post featuring 'Leo'

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson reacted to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux's post about their dog Leo on social media. The Spanish driver was teammates with Leclerc for four years at the Italian team from 2021 to 2024, when he was replaced by Lewis Hamilton for the current season.

The 30-year-old, who has cemented his place in the sport as one of the best drivers on the grid, had several teams vying for his signature last year, from which he went for the Grove-based outfit.

The Maranello-based outfit's decision to drop Carlos Sainz for Lewis Hamilton caught many out and was subjected to some criticism, given that he and Charles Leclerc were the ideal pairing for Ferrari. As teammates, the duo pushed each other on and off the track and complemented each other well.

Not just Sainz and Leclerc but also their respective partners, Rebecca Donaldson and Alexandra Saint-Mleux, have also developed a friendship away from the sport. The two are often spotted hanging out in the paddock and even extend their support to each other off the track, as evidenced by their social media posts.

Alexandra Saint Mleux, in her recent social media post on Instagram, shared a series of pictures of herself with her dog Leo and dropped a couple of beating hearts emojis in the caption.

Donaldson replied in the comments section of the post with a heart emoji of her own.

Snapshot of Carlos Sainz's girlfriend's reaction to Alexandra Saint-Mleux's post...Credits-Instagram

After Sainz's exit from Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season, Leclerc was full of praise for his teammate and their dynamic.

Charles Leclerc shares an insight into his dynamic with Carlos Sainz

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he has had an "incredible" relationship with Carlos Sainz during their time as teammates on the Italian team.

As per GPBlog, the Monegasque driver reflected in Abu Dhabi 2024 and said:

"Honestly, I've had an incredible relationship with Carlos. Really in terms of person, he's such a good person, we've always had a really, really good relationship. At the end we are all racing for Ferrari but we're also racing to try and win races and when we are so close on track sometimes there are things that are not going to be agreed by both parties."

"But I think the thing I'll remember is that every time there was these kind of things we always got out of it stronger and closer together. We have a really really good relationship. We also have a lot of things that we share outside the track," Leclerc added.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are still spotted spending time with each other on and off the track and are often spotted standing beside each other during the driver's parade.

