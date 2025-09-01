Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson sends the Spaniard a 4-word message on his birthday

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, has shared a four-word birthday wish for the Spaniard on Monday (September 1) via her Instagram story, expressing her love for the now 31-year-old. The Williams F1 driver has reportedly been dating Donaldson since 2023.

Sainz's on-track career has seen some instability over the last couple of seasons as the driver had to join Williams in 2025 as Ferrari chose not to extend his contract. The Italian team had already announced that they were bringing in Lewis Hamilton in his place a year before the move actually happened.

But off-track, Carlos Sainz has been ably supported by girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson since the couple began dating in 2023. The Scottish model has often been spotted by Sainz's side at numerous Grands Prixs over the past three seasons.

On the occasion of Sainz's birthday on Monday, Donaldson shared a photograph of the couple together via her Instagram story, along with a wholesome four-word message, expressing her love for her boyfriend.

"happy birthday my love @carlossainz55 ♥️"

Screen grab from Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram story [via Instagram/@iamrebeccad]

The 30-year-old also shared another adorable image of herself along with Sainz in which the couple can be seen on a boat on the sea.

Screen grab from Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram story [via Instagram/@iamrebeccad]

It wasn't the happiest pre-birthday treat for the fourth oldest driver on the 2025 F1 grid during the Dutch Grand Prix, in which he finished 13th. Sainz had started the race from P8, but an incident with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson left him with damage and saw him move out of the top 10 thanks to a 10-second time penalty he received for the incident.

After the race, Sainz claimed that the decision to give him the penalty for the incident was "unacceptable", but he also received two penalty points along with the penalty from the stewards post-race.

Carlos Sainz brands his Dutch GP penalty as "inexplicable"

Carlos Sainz after the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz has once again showcased his annoyance at receiving a 10-second time penalty for his incident with Liam Lawson at the Dutch GP. The driver has maintained that he did nothing wrong and did not deserve to be penalized for the accident at turn 1 at Zandvoort.

Williams shared Sainz's reaction to the Dutch GP via their Instagram on Monday, in which he highlighted how the incident ruined his race and cost the team points. Speaking about the incident and the penalty, he said:

"I was on the outside trying to put Liam off-line for the upcoming corners, but there was plenty of space and I didn't do anything strange. The penalty, as far as I'm concerned is inexplicable. We'll review it with the stewards to understand how this decision was reached."

Sainz then added that the team will regroup and continue to remain focused as he looks forward to the Italian Grand Prix, which commences in less than a week's time.

