Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson sets fashion statement in a black and white swimsuit

Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, set a fashion statement after uploading a stunning carousel of pictures from last week. She could be seen in a pool and on the golf course.

Donaldson is a Scottish model based in the United Kingdom. She has been in the modeling industry from a young age, after her mother signed her up for a beauty pageant when she was just 17 years old. Having gained much experience in the industry, she has also been featured on Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire Mexico.

She remains fairly active on social media, especially Instagram, where she has gained over half a million followers. Donaldson regularly posts pictures revealing her new outfits from luxurious brands.

Following her trend, she made a recent post, uploading a carousel of pictures, dressed in Goldbergh clothes. Her stunning pictures in a black and white swimsuit alongside others, with one on a golf course and another on a tennis court, gained quite some traction on Instagram.

"a sporting week with @goldbergh 🎾 ⛳️ 🏊," Rebecca Donaldson captioned the post.

Rebecca Donaldson gained over 50,000 likes on the post within a few hours of uploading it on the platform. One of the likes was from her partner, Williams Racing driver, Carlos Sainz.

They have been dating for close to two years now, after they were first spotted in Milan in June of 2023. They publicized their relationship in the coming months. Donaldson is regularly seen at the F1 Paddock during race weekends, cheering for her partner, who moved to Williams this season.

Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson also owns an activewear brand

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson during the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend (Getty Images)

Apart from her modeling career, Donaldson has also focused on being an entrepreneur. As per PEOPLE, she always dreamed of owning a clothing brand. Following this, she found an activewear brand called Muse Activewear during the COVID-19 period.

"I was spending many days and hours during lockdown feeling a little purposeless," she said (via PEOPLE). "So, I decided to pursue my dream of starting a clothing brand."

She also revealed that she did not prefer working a full-time job. Mentioning her short stint in a 9 to 5 corporate, Donaldson stated that she preferred being an entrepreneur.

"I've part-time worked in that sort of role however I've only ever lasted around 6 months," she said. "This is probably part of the reason why I decided to start my own business!"

While she sets herself apart in the industry, her partner, Carlos Sainz, is currently in his first season with Williams Racing. He has been performing rather consistently, helping the team get a hold of the midfield, which is a major improvement considering their performance last year. His teammate, Alex Albon, is also focused on extracting the maximum performance from the car.

